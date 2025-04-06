Senators Get Second Shutout in a Row

Thanks to the goals from Adam Gaudette and Nikolas Matinpalo, the Senators headed into the first into the first intermission leading by two.

A scoreless second period saw the Senators hold their two-goal lead heading into the third, outshooting the Blue Jackets 23-19.

Opening the third period scoring were the Senators, as David Perron picked up a rebound to bury his ninth goal of the season and extend the Senators' lead to 3-0 at 4:32 into the frame. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each picked up an assist on the goal, the latter's second of the game.