Senators Get Second Shutout in a Row
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-0 on Sunday night.
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-0 on Sunday night. Scoring for the Senators were Adam Gaudette, David Perron, Shane Pinto and Nikolas Matinpalo, while Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the shutout.
Adam Gaudette opened the scoring for the Senators with his 17th goal of the season just 2:24 into the first period when he snuck a shot five-hole past Daniil Tarasov. The lone assist on Gaudette's opening goal went to Thomas Chabot.
Just two minutes later, Nikolas Matinpalo showed patience as he out-waited Tarasov to score his first career NHL goal to make it 2-0 for the Senators. Receiving credit for assists were Claude Giroux and Fabian Zetterlund. Following the goal, Elvis Merzlikins entered the game in relief of Daniil Tarasov.
Thanks to the goals from Adam Gaudette and Nikolas Matinpalo, the Senators headed into the first into the first intermission leading by two.
A scoreless second period saw the Senators hold their two-goal lead heading into the third, outshooting the Blue Jackets 23-19.
Opening the third period scoring were the Senators, as David Perron picked up a rebound to bury his ninth goal of the season and extend the Senators' lead to 3-0 at 4:32 into the frame. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each picked up an assist on the goal, the latter's second of the game.
The Blue Jackets pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to spark a comeback, but Shane Pinto found the back of the empty net for his 18th goal of the season to secure a 4-0 win the Senators. Linus Ullmark earned the shutout with 30 saves, the teams' second in as many days. The shutout marked the Senators' 10th of the season, a league best.
The Senators will return to play on Tuesday for a rematch against the Columbus Blue Jackets, this time on the road. The game will mark the Senators' third and final game against the Blue Jackets this season, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
