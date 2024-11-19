Senators set for annual Hockey Fights Cancer night

Everything fans need to know heading into this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer night.

OTT v EDM

The Ottawa Senators are getting ready to host the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by CIBC on November 19th when they face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. Tickets are available HERE.

Each year Fans get a chance to celebrate everyone in their life who’s life has been impacted by cancer. Always one of the most emotional nights season for fans, players and staff alike – this year will be no different.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night, now in it’s 26th year, was by the NHL and NHLPA to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Once again this year, Hockey Fights Cancer is presented by CIBC after last year's resounding success.

Fans attending the game will be able to be a part of helping the National Capital Region by donating to the Senators Community Foundation in many ways. Fans can donate here, purchase 50/50 tickets here and even purchase mystery pucks.

Throughout the night on Senators social media, TSN and in-venue, there will be inspiring stories from survivors and fans who are battling cancer.

At the main entrance Canadian Blood Services will also be taking swabs from 18-35 year old fans to add to their database for potential stem cell donors to aid in the fight of blood cancers.

Be a part of this amazing night with tickets HERE.

