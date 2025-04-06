Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators, April 6, 2025

OTT v CBJ preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are back for their second game of the weekend as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 5:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain, grab yours HERE while you can!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game on a roll having won their past two games. Most recently, they defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 3-0 just last night. Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Matthew Highmore all scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg earned the shutout in goal.

Tonight will mark the second time the Senators have played the Blue Jackets this season. Their first meeting, also at home, came on March 30 with the Senators winning by a score of 3-2. Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for a .933% save percentage.

As for the Blue Jackets, they enter tonight’s game following a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night and will be looking for redemption tonight.

With the Senators and Blue Jackets both in the midst of a heated playoff race, there’s more than just two points on the line.

Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be a big game — get your tickets HERE while you can!

