Preview: Kraken at Senators, November 2, 2024

The Sens will hit the ice tonight after a game last night where they outplayed the Rangers but couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin. Ottawa brought a high pace and lots of intensity to the game but came up short in the 2-1 loss.

Today's game will be the 11th of the season for the Senators (5-5) taking on the Kraken in their 12th game of the year (5-5-1).

Through the first 10 games the Senators leading scorers are Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each with 14 points. Brady's six goals lead the team and Tim's 9 assists are the most of any player. The leading rearguard is Jake Sanderson who has 8 points through the first 10 games of the season.

For Seattle Jared McCann leads the team in points (14) and assists (11) while Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with six goals. Eberle is tied with defenseman Brandon Montour for nine points through the first 11 games of the 2024-25 season.