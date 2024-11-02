Preview: Kraken at Senators, November 2, 2024

Get ready for Saturday night hockey as the Senators host the Kraken

CoverSeattle

The Senators return home on the heels of a hard-fought battle against the Rangers in New York last night. This is the first tim the Senators face the Kraken this year and have an even 3-3-0 record against the young franchise. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET. A few tickets are still available for tonight's game here.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet One or they can listen at @TSN1200 or Unique FM 94,5.

Sens 360 Host Jackson Starr breaks down what you need to know ahead of Seantors vs Kraken

The Sens will hit the ice tonight after a game last night where they outplayed the Rangers but couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin. Ottawa brought a high pace and lots of intensity to the game but came up short in the 2-1 loss.

Today's game will be the 11th of the season for the Senators (5-5) taking on the Kraken in their 12th game of the year (5-5-1).

Through the first 10 games the Senators leading scorers are Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each with 14 points. Brady's six goals lead the team and Tim's 9 assists are the most of any player. The leading rearguard is Jake Sanderson who has 8 points through the first 10 games of the season.

For Seattle Jared McCann leads the team in points (14) and assists (11) while Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with six goals. Eberle is tied with defenseman Brandon Montour for nine points through the first 11 games of the 2024-25 season.

Off the ice tonight's game marks the Senators Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities will begin at 4:00 in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza with several Oktoberfest celebrations and delights. The beer tent — or, Bier tent — will play host to $5 beer deals and Oktoberfest food, while the Plaza will also have Oktoberfest trivia and a performance by the Kitchener Schwaben Dancers. Fans will also be able to enjoy multiple photo ops around the arena.

The first 7,000 fans in attendance to tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Sens Stein as part of the team’s festivities.

