Preview: Islanders at Senators, November 7, 2024

It’s gameday at Canadian Tire Centre as the New York Islanders are in town to take on your Ottawa Senators for the first time this season.

OTT v NYI preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s gameday at Canadian Tire Centre as the New York Islanders are in town to take on your Ottawa Senators for the first time this season. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDSI, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game looking to bounce back from the team’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, which saw forward Ridly Greig score the lone goal for Ottawa.

Following this morning’s skate, head coach Travis Green announced there would be a few changes to the Senators’ lineup. Defenceman Artem Zub will make his return tonight after missing the past nine games with an injury. Zub last played on October 14 in an 8-7 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. Zub, a steady presence on defence, will be a welcome return.

With Zub’s return, defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker is expected to slide out of the lineup in his place. Goaltender Anton Forsberg will get the start in goal for the Sens tonight. The Swedish netminder last played on Saturday, November 2 against the Seattle Kraken. Forsberg recorded his second shutout of the season in the team’s 3-0 victory.

Tonight’s game is the second in the Senators’ Throwback Thursday games series. This means the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Throwback Thursday poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. Tonight’s poster will feature Senators’ alumnus Chris Phillips. Also available at tonight’s game will be Throwback pricing on food and beverages, such as $3 soft serve ice cream and $5 popcorn and hot dogs.

Grab your tickets to tonight’s game HERE!

