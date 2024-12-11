Preview: Ducks at Senators, December 11, 2024

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game homestand tonight when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

OTT v ANA preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game homestand tonight when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tonight will be the second of two meetings between the teams this year. The Senators will also be hosting their First Responders Night at the game. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet One or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

Jackson Starr sets up tonights game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators enter tonight’s game on the hunt to get back in the win column following a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Forwards Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators, while Tim Stützle picked up a pair of assists for the second game in a row.

In their first meeting this season, on December 1 in Anaheim, the Senators fell to the Ducks 4-3 in the shootout. Nick Cousins scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk, who scored twice.

The Ducks come into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak, which they will be motivated to snap. Most recently, they fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the shootout on Monday.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but head coach Travis Green confirmed to media that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net. The team also made one roster move this morning as they loaned defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to the Belleville Senators.

Off the ice, tonight’s First Responders Night will see Canadian Tire Centre boast a variety of activities for fans to enjoy. Pregame, emergency vehicles will be parked in the Canadian Tire Centre plaza for fans to see up close. The Sens Store will be handing out fire helmets for kids and the DRNK MKT will be hosting a mascot meet and greet. Both intermissions will feature performances, as well.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets for tonight’s game HERE.

Pregame availabilities:

Drake Batherson speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Ducks

Shane Pinto speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Ducks

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Ducks

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: First Responders Night vs Anaheim Ducks

Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

Preview: Islanders at Senators, December 8, 2024

Senators Community Foundation to host Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell

Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

Why Hockey Players Like Ottawa Senators Star Drake Batherson Are Great Golfers

Preview: Predators at Senators, December 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Grab your gravy boat vs Nashville Predators

Senators host Country Night with a side of pizza at Canadian Tire Centre

Senators serve up a win over Red Wings

Preview: Red Wings at Senators, December 5, 2024

Brady Tkachuk named to U.S. Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Sens Set-Up: Country Night vs Detroit Red Wings

Daniel Alfredsson named assistant coach of Swedish Men's National Team for 4 Nations Face-Off

Linus Ullmark named to Swedish Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Ottawa Charge to play at Canadian Tire Centre this Friday

Senators grab point, fall to Ducks in the shootout

Preview: Senators at Ducks, December 1, 2024