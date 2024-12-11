Preview: Ducks at Senators, December 11, 2024

The Senators enter tonight’s game on the hunt to get back in the win column following a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Forwards Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators, while Tim Stützle picked up a pair of assists for the second game in a row.

In their first meeting this season, on December 1 in Anaheim, the Senators fell to the Ducks 4-3 in the shootout. Nick Cousins scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk, who scored twice.

The Ducks come into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak, which they will be motivated to snap. Most recently, they fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the shootout on Monday.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but head coach Travis Green confirmed to media that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net. The team also made one roster move this morning as they loaned defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to the Belleville Senators.

Off the ice, tonight’s First Responders Night will see Canadian Tire Centre boast a variety of activities for fans to enjoy. Pregame, emergency vehicles will be parked in the Canadian Tire Centre plaza for fans to see up close. The Sens Store will be handing out fire helmets for kids and the DRNK MKT will be hosting a mascot meet and greet. Both intermissions will feature performances, as well.

