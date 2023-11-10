News Feed

Pre-game Wedding Ceremony

A full circle moment, Sens fans get married at Canadian Tire Centre, the same place they had their first date 10 years earlier

Wedding Photo

Making memories is something the Ottawa Senators and their staff strive to do every game! This started even before the puck dropped for last night’s game against the Canucks when Nathalie and Laurel exchanged marriage vows at Canadian Tire Centre.

The couple decided to do so at the same place they had their first date and the place they describe as, “where we are happiest, where we feel at home, where we have the most fun.”

In front of their family and friends, the couple of 16 years donned Senators jerseys and said I do just feed behind the most romantic real estate in the building . . . the penalty box.

The entire Sens organization and all of our fans wish them years of happiness and huge stick taps to Bloomex for hooking the happy couple up with some beautiful flowers to make their special day event better.