Ottawa Senators sign Linus Ullmark to four-year contract extension

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension. The new deal carries an AAV of $8.25 million and will see Ullmark signed with the club through the 2028-29 season.

“We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

"When you get to this part of your career, you really want to put an emphasis on what's best for your family. And we felt that ever since we came here, it's been a great fit," said Ullmark. "I'm hoping this can help change things for the better in this organization and for this city."

“I have huge admiration for Linus,” added Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “He represents everything I believe what an Ottawa Senator is all about on and off the ice.”

The 31-year-old Ullmark captured the Vezina Trophy as the league’s most outstanding goaltender in the 2022-23 season, leading the NHL in wins (40), goals against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938). In 247 career NHL games, Ullmark has posted a 138-73-23 record with a .918 save percentage.

Ullmark is scheduled to make his Ottawa Senators debut on Thursday night when the club hosts the Florida Panthers at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Note to media: Linus Ullmark and Steve Staios will be available to the media inside the Gate 3 Media Centre at Canadian Tire Centre following today’s 11 a.m. practice.