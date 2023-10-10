Ottawa Senators set to begin 2023-24 home schedule with five-game homestand

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators open their 2023-24 home schedule this weekend with back-to-back games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators are asking fans to arrive early to ensure their ability to enjoy home-opening festivities, including special pre-game ceremonies and the introduction of the 2023-24 roster.

Fewer than 300 tickets remain for Saturday’s game. For fans who cannot obtain tickets to the home opener – which is expected to be a sellout – there are great tickets remaining for Sunday evening’s game against Tampa Bay.

Pre-game ceremonies and plaza at Canadian Tire Centre

The plaza will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for home opener activities including a live performance by Eastbound of Bytown, partner activations including a pickle ball court and photo booth, face painting, a $5 Molson product beer tent and various food offerings.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a unique LED wristband. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. to enjoy the special opening ceremonies and player introductions.

Prior to Sunday’s 7 p.m. game against Tampa Bay, the Canadian Tire Centre plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. with a similar wide array of fun, activations, promotions and the food and beverage tent, with the return of the $5 Molson product feature.

United by Hockey Mobile Museum

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum will be making its first stop of the 2023-24 NHL season at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. This free fan experience celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders. The museum features a VR experience, podcast wall and adaptability display and will highlight some of the inspirational moments from the past NHL season to further spotlight our great game in a creative manner. The mobile museum will be set up on Frank Finnegan Way.

Food Drive

During home opening weekend, the Senators Community Foundation will be accepting non-perishable food donations to aid the Ottawa Food Bank, which is currently facing food shortages. Fans can support members of the community who are in need by considering a donation – items of choice include peanut butter, tuna, lentils, canned vegetables, dry pasta and pasta sauce, diapers of all sizes and baby food. Bins will be available outside of every gate to drop off donations.

Parking

To increase the speed and ease of parking at Canadian Tire Centre, parking lots 5 and 9 have been re-branded as Slap Shot Lots, where fans can save time with the ability of parking then paying on your mobile device. Fans can download the Indigo Neo Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play or pay directly on the Indigo Website.

For information on single-game tickets, please visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/tickets. To learn more about ticketing options for group nights, suites or season seats, fans are encouraged to email [email protected].

