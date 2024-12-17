Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA

The Ottawa Senators announced today the return of the Sens Skills competition, presented by CAA, which is set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 12p.m.

Tickets for Sens Skills will be available at ticketmaster.ca on Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $12.50 and do not exceed $20. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections. For group ticket information (groups of nine or more), please call 613-599-0210 or e-mail [email protected]. All prices include taxes, CRF and convenience fees. A ticket handling surcharge will apply.

Sens Skills, presented by CAA and held in association with TSN 1200 and PURE Country, will see the Senators split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge, shootoutand a 3-on-3 competition. Doors to Canadian Tire Centre open at 11 a.m. and parking will be available free of charge.

On behalf of CAA, the Senators will donate proceeds from this year’s event to support the Senators Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund. Since 2010, more than 150,000 fans have attended Sens Skills presented by CAA with the Senators and the NHLPA donating more than $750,000 to local charities on behalf of their partners.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 6.8 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada’s most trusted brand in 2022 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.