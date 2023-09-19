Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

News Feed

prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension
Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade
Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank
Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract
Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show
Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann
Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Previewing the Prospects Challenge
Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract
Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350
Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Sens acquire players and picks from Detroit in trade for Alex Debrincat
Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Sens agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract
Big Mac on board!

Big Mac on board!
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract
Hammer is back!

Hammer is back!

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

ott-News Release
By Sens Communications
@Media_Sens Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the 56-player roster, including six goaltenders, 18 defencemen and 31 forwards, for the club’s 2023-24 training camp which will be held at Canadian Tire Centre and at the Bell Sensplex.

Players, who will report for medicals and physical fitness testing on Wednesday morning, will commence formal on-ice practices on Thursday. The training camp roster will skate in one of two daily sessions for the first three days of training camp ahead of Saturday’s pre-season opener against Toronto.

The 2023-24 Senators training camp roster features 15 former first-round draft picks and 25 players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. Fifteen (15) players were signed as free agents, seven players were obtained in trades, four players are at camp on AHL contracts, three players are at camp on amateur tryouts (ATO), two players are on professional tryout (PTO) contracts and one player was claimed off waivers.

Twenty-eight (28) of the camp’s players appeared in at least one game with the Senators during the 2022-23 season while another seven players dressed for other NHL clubs.

2023-24 Senators training camp roster

Six (6) goaltenders, 2022-23 team(s): Anton Forsberg (Ottawa - NHL), Joonas Korpisalo (Cleveland - AHL, Columbus - NHL, Los Angeles - NHL), Kevin Mandolese (Allen - ECHL, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Leevi Merilainen (Karpat - SM-lliga, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Mark Sinclair (Cincinnati - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Mads Sogaard (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL).

Nineteen (19) defencemen, 2022-23 team(s): Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Jacob Bernard-Docker (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Erik Brannstrom (Ottawa - NHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Jakob Chychrun (Arizona - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jorian Donovan (Hamilton - OHL, Belleville - AHL), Maxence Guenette (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tomas Hamara (Kitchener - OHL), Travis Hamonic (Ottawa - NHL), Dillon Heatherington (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tyler Kleven (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Jacob Larsson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Ryan MacKinnon (Worcester - ECHL, Bridgeport - AHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Assat Pori - SM-lliga), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Toledo - ECHL, Grand Rapids - AHL), Lassi Thomson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Djibril Toure (Sudbury - OHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Thirty-one (31) forwards, 2022-23 team(s): Josh Bailey (N.Y. Islanders - NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), * Tyler Boucher (Ottawa - OHL), Rourke Chartier (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Connor Clattenburg (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Angus Crookshank (Belleville - AHL), Josh Currie (Magnitogorsk - KHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Tarun Fizer (Utah - ECHL, Colorado - AHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Matthew Highmore (Springfield - AHL, St. Louis - NHL), Bokondji Imama (Tucson - AHL, Arizona - NHL), Roby Jarventie (Belleville - AHL), Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa - NHL), Mark Kastelic (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Parker Kelly (Ottawa - NHL), Dominik Kubalik (Detroit - NHL), Zack MacEwen (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Philadelphia - NHL, Los Angeles - NHL), Graham McPhee (Fort Wayne - ECHL, Bakersfield - AHL, Belleville - AHL), Josh Norris (Ottawa - NHL), * Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver - WHL, Winnipeg - WHL), Garrett Pilon (Hershey - AHL), Cole Reinhardt (Belleville - AHL), Brennan Saulnier (Trois-Rivières - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Jiri Smejkal (Oskarshamn IK - SHL), Jackson Stewart (Kingston - OHL, Owen Sound - OHL), Egor Sokolov (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis - NHL, N.Y. Rangers - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL).

* Injured.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -