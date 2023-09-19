Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the 56-player roster, including six goaltenders, 18 defencemen and 31 forwards, for the club’s 2023-24 training camp which will be held at Canadian Tire Centre and at the Bell Sensplex.

Players, who will report for medicals and physical fitness testing on Wednesday morning, will commence formal on-ice practices on Thursday. The training camp roster will skate in one of two daily sessions for the first three days of training camp ahead of Saturday’s pre-season opener against Toronto.

The 2023-24 Senators training camp roster features 15 former first-round draft picks and 25 players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. Fifteen (15) players were signed as free agents, seven players were obtained in trades, four players are at camp on AHL contracts, three players are at camp on amateur tryouts (ATO), two players are on professional tryout (PTO) contracts and one player was claimed off waivers.

Twenty-eight (28) of the camp’s players appeared in at least one game with the Senators during the 2022-23 season while another seven players dressed for other NHL clubs.

2023-24 Senators training camp roster

Six (6) goaltenders, 2022-23 team(s): Anton Forsberg (Ottawa - NHL), Joonas Korpisalo (Cleveland - AHL, Columbus - NHL, Los Angeles - NHL), Kevin Mandolese (Allen - ECHL, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Leevi Merilainen (Karpat - SM-lliga, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Mark Sinclair (Cincinnati - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Mads Sogaard (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL).

Nineteen (19) defencemen, 2022-23 team(s): Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Jacob Bernard-Docker (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Erik Brannstrom (Ottawa - NHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Jakob Chychrun (Arizona - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jorian Donovan (Hamilton - OHL, Belleville - AHL), Maxence Guenette (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tomas Hamara (Kitchener - OHL), Travis Hamonic (Ottawa - NHL), Dillon Heatherington (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tyler Kleven (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Jacob Larsson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Ryan MacKinnon (Worcester - ECHL, Bridgeport - AHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Assat Pori - SM-lliga), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Toledo - ECHL, Grand Rapids - AHL), Lassi Thomson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Djibril Toure (Sudbury - OHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Thirty-one (31) forwards, 2022-23 team(s): Josh Bailey (N.Y. Islanders - NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), * Tyler Boucher (Ottawa - OHL), Rourke Chartier (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Connor Clattenburg (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Angus Crookshank (Belleville - AHL), Josh Currie (Magnitogorsk - KHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Tarun Fizer (Utah - ECHL, Colorado - AHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Matthew Highmore (Springfield - AHL, St. Louis - NHL), Bokondji Imama (Tucson - AHL, Arizona - NHL), Roby Jarventie (Belleville - AHL), Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa - NHL), Mark Kastelic (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Parker Kelly (Ottawa - NHL), Dominik Kubalik (Detroit - NHL), Zack MacEwen (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Philadelphia - NHL, Los Angeles - NHL), Graham McPhee (Fort Wayne - ECHL, Bakersfield - AHL, Belleville - AHL), Josh Norris (Ottawa - NHL), * Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver - WHL, Winnipeg - WHL), Garrett Pilon (Hershey - AHL), Cole Reinhardt (Belleville - AHL), Brennan Saulnier (Trois-Rivières - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Jiri Smejkal (Oskarshamn IK - SHL), Jackson Stewart (Kingston - OHL, Owen Sound - OHL), Egor Sokolov (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis - NHL, N.Y. Rangers - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL).

* Injured.

