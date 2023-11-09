OTT at TOR Live Blog

The Senators have the opportunity to strike first after Josh Norris draws an interference penalty on Matthew Knies just 2:46 into the game.

After a few strong chances the Senators come up short.

At the 5:44 mark Travis Hamonic is called for an interference penalty and William Nylander is able to convert his seventh of the season immediately off the draw at the 5:47 mark to take a 1-0 lead.

The Senators waste no time drawing even as Dominik Kubalik snaps home a shot from Roby Jarventie at the 7:11 mark to tie the game 1-1. The goal marks Jarventie's first career NHL point.