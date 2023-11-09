News Feed

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
OTT at TOR Live Blog

Follow along live for updates as the Senators take on the Maple Leafs

Cover

It's the first Battle of Ontario of the season tonight in Toronto!

The Senators were hoping to see Artem Zub return to play tonight as he was a gametime decision right up to warm up. However, when the Sens hit the ice Zub was not with them.

Paired up with his former UND teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker gets the start alongside Jake Sanderson as the top pairing tonight. With them will be the top line of forwards Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, while Joonas Korpisalo gets the nod to mind the net.

The Senators have the opportunity to strike first after Josh Norris draws an interference penalty on Matthew Knies just 2:46 into the game. 

After a few strong chances the Senators come up short.

At the 5:44 mark Travis Hamonic is called for an interference penalty and William Nylander is able to convert his seventh of the season immediately off the draw at the 5:47 mark to take a 1-0 lead.

The Senators waste no time drawing even as Dominik Kubalik snaps home a shot from Roby Jarventie at the 7:11 mark to tie the game 1-1. The goal marks Jarventie's first career NHL point.

In the waning seconds of the first period Joonas Korpisalo comes up with a huge glove save in a one-on-one battle against Auston Matthews to keep the game tied 1-1!

First Period Breakdown

Ottawa
Stats
Toronto
1
Goals
1
10
Shots on Goal
12
47.4
Face-off Win Percentage (%)
52.6
0%
Power Play Percentage (%)
100%
8
Hits
15
3
Blocks
4
2
Penalty Minutes
2
7
Giveaways
4
1
Takeaways
2

Claude Giroux gets things started in the second period going top corner on Woll from the left side of the net after Mathieu Joseph slides it across the crease just 1:04 into the period.

Jacob Bernard-Docker blocks a shot attempt by Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi pots the rebound to draw the game even 2-2 with 15:44 to play.

Jakob Chychrun takes a cross-checking penalty with 13:32 to play in he period but the Senators are able to kill it off.

After Mathieu Joseph races down the ice to beat an icing call, Jakob Chychrun pots a one-timer for his fifth of the season to regain the Senators lead.

Second Period Breakdown

Ottawa
Stats
Toronto
3
Goals
2
19
Shots on Goal
21
47.2
Face-off Win Percentage (%)
52.8
0%
Power Play Percentage (%)
50%
18
Hits
32
12
Blocks
9
4
Penalty Minutes
2
11
Giveaways
10
5
Takeaways
4