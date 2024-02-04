RECAP: NHL All Star Game Weekend

Tag along for Brady Tkachuk's 4th NHL All Star Weekend

As much of the team is enjoying a hard-earned break for the next days, the Senators will be well represented at the 2024 NHL All Star Game by Brady Tkachuk.

The Senators captain is making his fourth appearance at the event and while he didn't participate in the skills event he certainly made a big impact in the game itself and at all of the amazing fan events.

Thursday

Last year the NHL All Star game took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. This year the trip was a lot shorter with Toronto hosting.

The first stop was to see Brady's All Star puck.

From there it was onto the red carpet. This wasn't the first time the Sens captain had worked a red carpet and it showed. He signed autographs, posed for photos and charmed fans young and old like usual.

After the red carpet was a wrap Tkachuk put on his skates and waited to be picked in the latest incaration of the NHL All Star Fantasy Draft. He didn't have to wait long before friend Quinn Hughes and crooner Michael Buble added him to Team Hughes with their fourth pick.

Team Hughes rounded their roster out and when the draft concluded this was the final result.

TEAM HUGHES ROSTER

Quinn Hughes, VAN
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Thatcher Demko, VAN
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Kyle Connor, WPG
Jesper Bratt, NJD
Cam Talbot, LAK
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Brock Boeser, VAN
J.T. Miller, VAN
Frank Vatrano, ANA

"I was texting Quinn and Jack (Hughes) leading up to this,"Tkachuk explained about beling selected by his childhood friends in the post draft press conference. "I sat there a little too long and got a little cold, but its all good we are going to have fun."

Friday

While Tkachuk got some well earned rest the All Star Festivities were taken over by his bobblehead. The recent game night giveaway made it's way around the city.

With a few hours until the NHL All Star Skills Competition the social media team did what anyone would do when visiting Toronto - hit the streets finding Senators fans.

After adding some new fans to Sens Army, the team bumped into a familiar face and couldn't resist having some fun with one of our local PWHL stars.

While Brady wasn't participating in this year's skills showcase another Ottawa star made great use of their gifts. Ottawa's own TALK took the stage on Friday night with his music and amazing fashion choices - including a Daniel Alfredsson jersey.

The evening concluded with the Mascot showdown and as always everyone's favorite mascot Spartacat stole the show.

Saturday

Finally it was time for the main attraction - the 2024 NHL All Star Game. Brady looked quite on brand in his red Team Hughes jersey.

In the second game of the day Team Hughes took on Team Matthews. Despite his game tying goal Tkachuk and his teammates couldn't advance to the finals following a shootout loss. It was an exciting game with lots of scoring and highlight reel plays.

Kucherov, who was the No. 1 pick in the All-Star Draft on Thursday, gave Team Hughes a 1-0 lead with a breakaway goal at 1:19 of the first period.

DeBrincat scored off a pass from Forsberg at 2:43 to tie it 1-1.

Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 3:32.

DeBrincat scored on a breakaway at 5:07 to tie it 2-2.

Marner put Team Matthews ahead 3-2 at 2:17 of the second. He stole the puck along the left-wing half-wall, took it through the circle and beat Demko over the glove from in close.

Elias Pettersson tied it 3-3 at 4:18 for Team Hughes, scoring with a high chip from in front of the right post off a pass from Vatrano.

Forsberg gave Team Matthews a 4-3 lead at 4:45 after scoring off his own rebound. Team Hughes tied it again at 7:02, when Brady Tkachuk's shot got through Shesterkin's five-hole.

Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 5-4 lead 33 seconds later, scoring at 7:35, but Forsberg tied it 5-5 with a breakaway goal at 8:08.

In the shootout Team Hughes fell just short.

All in all it was a great weekend for the Senators captain and for fans young and old.

