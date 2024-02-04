RECAP: NHL All Star Game Weekend

In the second game of the day Team Hughes took on Team Matthews. Despite his game tying goal Tkachuk and his teammates couldn't advance to the finals following a shootout loss. It was an exciting game with lots of scoring and highlight reel plays.
Kucherov, who was the No. 1 pick in the All-Star Draft on Thursday, gave Team Hughes a 1-0 lead with a breakaway goal at 1:19 of the first period.
DeBrincat scored off a pass from Forsberg at 2:43 to tie it 1-1.
Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 3:32.
DeBrincat scored on a breakaway at 5:07 to tie it 2-2.
Marner put Team Matthews ahead 3-2 at 2:17 of the second. He stole the puck along the left-wing half-wall, took it through the circle and beat Demko over the glove from in close.
Elias Pettersson tied it 3-3 at 4:18 for Team Hughes, scoring with a high chip from in front of the right post off a pass from Vatrano.
Forsberg gave Team Matthews a 4-3 lead at 4:45 after scoring off his own rebound. Team Hughes tied it again at 7:02, when Brady Tkachuk's shot got through Shesterkin's five-hole.
Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 5-4 lead 33 seconds later, scoring at 7:35, but Forsberg tied it 5-5 with a breakaway goal at 8:08.
In the shootout Team Hughes fell just short.