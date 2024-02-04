RECAP: NHL All Star Game Weekend

As much of the team is enjoying a hard-earned break for the next days, the Senators will be well represented at the 2024 NHL All Star Game by Brady Tkachuk.

The Senators captain is making his fourth appearance at the event and while he didn't participate in the skills event he certainly made a big impact in the game itself and at all of the amazing fan events.

Thursday

Last year the NHL All Star game took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. This year the trip was a lot shorter with Toronto hosting.