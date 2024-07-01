Amadio returns

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Michael Amadio to a three-year deal worth $7.8M.

This isn’t Amadio’s first time with the Senators, having previously played five games with the team during the 2021-22 season. In that time, Amadio recorded one assist. Amadio was previously acquired by the Senators from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenceman Christian Wolanin.

Amadio spent the 2023-24 season with the Vegas Golden Knights, skating in 73 games for the team. In that time, the 28-year-old forward recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for a total of 27 points.

In 369 career NHL games, split between Ottawa, Vegas, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Amadio has recorded 112 points in the form of 57 goals and 55 assists. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native was drafted by the Kings 90th overall in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Amadio provides Ottawa with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He will provide the Senators with offence and valuable playoff experience, through the 2026-27 season.