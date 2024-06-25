Sens go Ull-in

The Senators receive Ullmark, who had a 22-10-7 record this past season with the Bruins. He also posted a .915 save percentage and 2.57 goals against average. This follows a remarkable season in 2022-23, where he posted a 40-6-1 record to accompany a .938 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. The Sweden native, 30, is the most recent winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender, which was awarded to him following the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 season was one full of accolades for Ullmark, as it also saw him named to the NHL First All-Star Team, play in the NHL All-Star Game, and be awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy as a goaltender on the NHL team that allowed the fewest goals all season.

Ullmark was drafted 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The Swedish netminder spent six seasons playing for both the Sabres and their AHL affiliate the Rochester Americans, solidifying himself as an NHL-regular in the 2018-19 season. In 2021, Ullmark joined the Boston Bruins as a free agent, signing a 4-year contract. In 247 career regular season NHL games, Ullmark has an impressive .918 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average.