Senators Continue to Benefit from Hub350 Partnership

Additionally, Hub350 boasts a full-service media studio where companies and individuals can produce and broadcast stories and promotional materials. Open to the public, Hub350 is a place for everyone. Visit HERE to learn more about the facilities available at Hub350.

The Ottawa Senators will be participating in this year’s Discover Technata Career Fair located near Hub350 at Brookstreet Hotel on April 2. Attendees will be able to meet, network with, and learn from current Senators employees on what it’s like working with the industry and what kind of role Hub350 plays.

To learn more about the opportunities at Discover Technata Career Fair, visit HERE.