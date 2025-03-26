Senators Continue to Benefit from Hub350 Partnership

In July 2023, the Ottawa Senators announced their partnership with the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Hub350. Located at 350 Legget Drive in the heart of the Kanata North business park, Hub350 has provided Senators staff with a high-quality, local space to work and collaborate over nearly two years of partnership.
Hub350, a 12,000 square-foot “living lab” that features open concept meeting rooms, private offices and lounges, offers meeting spaces for industry leaders, academia and finance leaders to collaborate.