Senators Continue to Benefit from Hub350 Partnership

Hub350 has provided Senators staff with a high-quality, local space to work and collaborate over nearly two years of partnership.

Drone_Kanata-Park_cmykprint-2-1536x864
By Ottawa Senators
@Senators

In July 2023, the Ottawa Senators announced their partnership with the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Hub350. Located at 350 Legget Drive in the heart of the Kanata North business park, Hub350 has provided Senators staff with a high-quality, local space to work and collaborate over nearly two years of partnership.

Hub350, a 12,000 square-foot “living lab” that features open concept meeting rooms, private offices and lounges, offers meeting spaces for industry leaders, academia and finance leaders to collaborate.

Screen Shot 2022-02-08 at 1.07.33 PM

Additionally, Hub350 boasts a full-service media studio where companies and individuals can produce and broadcast stories and promotional materials. Open to the public, Hub350 is a place for everyone. Visit HERE to learn more about the facilities available at Hub350.

The Ottawa Senators will be participating in this year’s Discover Technata Career Fair located near Hub350 at Brookstreet Hotel on April 2. Attendees will be able to meet, network with, and learn from current Senators employees on what it’s like working with the industry and what kind of role Hub350 plays.

To learn more about the opportunities at Discover Technata Career Fair, visit HERE.

