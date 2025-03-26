Sabres Top Senators 3-2
The Ottawa Senators got off to a quick start but were unable to hold onto their lead as they fell to the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 3-2 on the road.
Opening the scoring just 1:35 into the game was Brady Tkachuk on the power play with his 29th goal of the season to put the Senators up 1-0 early. Tim Stützle picked up an assist on the goal alongside Dylan Cozens who was making his return to Buffalo for the first time.
The Sabres tied things up at 1-1 when JJ Peterka scored his 23rd goal of the season. However, the Senators were quick to challenge that the play was offside, and the goal went under review. A quick review ensued before the play was indeed determined offside and the Senators held onto their 1-0 lead.
Jack Quinn scored his 11th goal of the season with 1:29 left in the opening period to tie the game up for the Sabres. There was no review this time, as the goal counted.
With the late Sabres goal, the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 1-1 while Buffalo held a slight edge in shots at 11-10.
At 7:39 into the second period, David Perron scored his seventh goal of the season and the Senators’ second power play goal of the game to restore their lead at 2-1. Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux both received credit for assists on Perron’s goal.
Tying the game back up with 7:01 left in the second period was former Senator Jacob Bernard-Docker with his first as a Sabre and second of the season to make it 2-2.
Just like the first, the Senators closed out the second period tied with the Sabres. After 40 minutes of play, the Senators led the way in shots (19-18), hits (16-11) and a lengthy advantage in the face-off circle (73.5%).
The Sabres opened the third period scoring early just 1:23 in as Tage Thompson scored his 35th goal of the season to give the Sabres their first lead of the game at 3-2.
With 10:03 remaining in the period, the Sabres had a two-on-one opportunity to double their lead, but Anton Forsberg had other plans as he stretched across the crease to keep it a one-goal game.
Down by one with 2:30 left in regulation, the Senators pulled Anton Forsberg for the empty net and an extra attacker as they looked to tie the game. Despite sustained pressure in the offensive end, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net for the equalizer.
The Senators will return to play on Thursday when they continue their road trip to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the fourth and final time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET.
