Sabres Top Senators 3-2

The Sabres tied things up at 1-1 when JJ Peterka scored his 23rd goal of the season. However, the Senators were quick to challenge that the play was offside, and the goal went under review. A quick review ensued before the play was indeed determined offside and the Senators held onto their 1-0 lead.

Jack Quinn scored his 11th goal of the season with 1:29 left in the opening period to tie the game up for the Sabres. There was no review this time, as the goal counted.

With the late Sabres goal, the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 1-1 while Buffalo held a slight edge in shots at 11-10.

At 7:39 into the second period, David Perron scored his seventh goal of the season and the Senators’ second power play goal of the game to restore their lead at 2-1. Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux both received credit for assists on Perron’s goal.