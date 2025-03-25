Preview: Senators at Sabres, March 25, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight will be the third of four meetings between the Senators and Sabres this season, the final on the road.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight looking for their second straight win following the team’s 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Brady Tkachuk, David Perron and Drake Batherson all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in net for a .926% save percentage.

The first game between the Senators and Sabres came on the road on November 5, which the Sabres won by a score of 5-1. Ridly Greig scored the lone goal for the Senators that night. The next meeting between the Sens and Sabres came on January 9 at Canadian Tire Centre, with the Sabres taking the 4-0 victory.

Most recently, the Sabres faced off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, coming away with a 5-3 victory.

Tonight marks the first time that Dylan Cozens makes his return to Buffalo since being acquired by the Senators via trade alongside Dennis Gilbert in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker on March 7. The Sabres will be without Josh Norris tonight, who is sidelined by an injury, but Jacob Bernard-Docker is likely to face off against the Senators for the first time tonight.

The Senators have found their stride and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, while the Sabres have posted a 4-6-0 record. While the Senators carry momentum into tonight, the Sabres have bested Ottawa twice this season. Tonight promises to be a competitive game.