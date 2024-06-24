Ottawa Senators announce seven-game 2024-25 pre-season schedule

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the team’s seven-game 2024-25 pre-season schedule which includes three home games at Canadian Tire Centre, three road games and one neutral site contest.

The Senators will open the pre-season schedule when the team visits Toronto in the first half of a home-and-home set with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Sept. 22, before it hosts its provincial rival on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa will then host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Sept. 26, before the team travels to Montreal to meet the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The team’s neutral site contest will take place when the Senators oppose the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2024 on Sunday, Sept. 29. Elliot Lake, Ont., is this year’s recognized community.

The Senators will wrap their 2024-25 pre-season schedule by visiting the Red Wings at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 before the team hosts Montreal in its exhibition finale on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For more information regarding single game tickets or season seat packages for the 2024-25 season, please email [email protected].

2024-25 Ottawa Senators pre-season schedule (all times Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 22: Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29: Ottawa vs Pittsburgh (location to be announced), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -