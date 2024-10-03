Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We are just one week away from the Senators’ home opener. That’s only seven days. It goes without saying, but today’s article belongs to none other than #7, captain Brady Tkachuk. The Tkaptain has several career milestones coming up for us to look at.

Last season, Tkachuk skated in 81 regular season games with the Senators, during which he recorded 74 points, coming in the form of an even split between 37 goals and 37 assists. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career.

Tkachuk joined Team USA for the IIHF World Championship in Czechia, for whom he was appointed team captain. Tkachuk was joined on the team by fellow Senators Jake Sanderson and Shane Pinto. In eight games at the tournament, Tkachuk scored seven goals and six assists for a 13-point total, which had him finished tied for second in tournament points.

Drafted fourth overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Tkachuk has played in 440 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. In that span, he has scored 162 goals and added 187 assists for a total of 349 points.

The 2024-25 season will see Tkachuk nearing several career milestones. 60 more regular season NHL games will put him at 500 all-time, while 51 more points will give him 400 in his career. If Tkachuk scores 38 goals, he will hit the 200-goal marker, alongside 13 more assists to put him at 200.

At just 7 days away, the Ottawa Senators' home opener will be here in no time.