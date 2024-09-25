Home Opener Countdown: Thomas Chabot

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we sit at just 15 days away from the Ottawa Senators 2024-25 season home opener. For today’s countdown, we are looking back on the career of defenceman Thomas Chabot, as well as some milestones he has coming up.

The Sainte-Marie, Quebec native played in 51 regular season games for the Senators last season, during which he scored nine goals and added 21 assists to total 30 points. The 2023-24 season was Chabot’s seventh full season in the NHL – all of which have been played with the Senators.

Drafted 18th overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Chabot has played 432 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. Over that time, he has totalled 259 points coming in the form of 62 goals and 197 assists.

Chabot participated in the NHL All-Star Game for the 2018-19 season and won a silver medal with Team Canada at both the 2018-19 and 2021-22 IIHF World Championship tournaments.

Coming into this season, Chabot will have his eye on three approaching career milestones. Just three assists will have the defenceman reach the 200 mark for his NHL career, while 41 more points will put him at 300. As well, playing 68 more regular season NHL games will earn Chabot 500 games played in his career.

At just 15 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!