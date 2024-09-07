Home Opener Countdown: David Perron

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we look at the 2023-24 season, as well as the upcoming milestones, of a new face on the Senators’ roster, David Perron.

Perron spent his 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he skated in 76 regular season games. The Sherbrooke, Québec native scored 17 goals and added 30 assists for a total of 47 points on the season.

Perron joins the Senators this season, fresh off a new contract that was signed on the first day of free agency. The contract sees Perron signed with the Senators through this season and next.