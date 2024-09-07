Home Opener Countdown: David Perron

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Perron
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we look at the 2023-24 season, as well as the upcoming milestones, of a new face on the Senators’ roster, David Perron.

Perron spent his 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he skated in 76 regular season games. The Sherbrooke, Québec native scored 17 goals and added 30 assists for a total of 47 points on the season.

Perron joins the Senators this season, fresh off a new contract that was signed on the first day of free agency. The contract sees Perron signed with the Senators through this season and next.

Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron’s career has seen him play in 1131 regular season NHL games spanning 18 seasons, split between the Blues, the Edmonton Oilers, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Anaheim Ducks, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Red Wings. In that time, the veteran forward has totalled 768 points in the form of 310 goals and 458 assists.

Perron also has 104 NHL playoff games to his name, in which the forward has scored 24 goals and 37 assists for 61 points. Perron won his first Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues following the 2018-19 season. The following year, Perron was selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game.

Despite an already impressive NHL resume, Perron comes to Ottawa closing in on two more career milestones. Playing in 69 more regular season games will see the forward reach the impressive 1200 career games played mark. As well, just 32 points will see him hit 800 on his career.

At just 33 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Linus Ullmask

Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

October-December regular season games on sale now

Brooke Henderson partners with the Ottawa Senators

Senators Community Foundation presents BGC Ottawa with $100,000 donation

Ottawa Senators to play inter-squad game in Gatineau on September 21

Nick CouSens

Home Opener Countdown: Jake Sanderson

Home Opener Countdown: Kleven Days

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Senators Elite Hockey Development

Back to school

Breaking down the Sens' home game schedule

Chuk this out!

Senators to participate in the 2024 Prospects Challenge

Ottawa Senators appoint Ian Mendes as vice president, communications and name Sylvain St-Laurent director, communications

Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa pleurent le décès de l’ancien entraîneur adjoint Bob Jones