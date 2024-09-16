Home Opener Countdown: Bernard-Docker Days

Today marks 24 days until the Ottawa Senators home opener. That means it’s only fitting to look back on the past season and career of Ottawa Senators’ defenceman, #24, Jacob Bernard-Docker.

In his 2023-24 season with the Senators, the 24-year-old played in 72 regular season NHL games. The defenceman recorded 14 points, coming as four goals and 10 assists.

Bernard-Docker was drafted 26th overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Over the course of 104 career regular season NHL games with Ottawa, Bernard-Docker has scored four goals and tallied 12 assists for a total of 16 points.

Last year was Bernard-Docker’s first full season in the NHL. Prior to that, the young defenceman played in 101 AHL regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. In those 101 games, Bernard-Docker tallied four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

This season will be an excellent opportunity for Bernard-Docker to build off of a successful 2023-24 season, giving him the chance to take another leap forward with the Senators.

At just 24 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!