Game Day 5: STL vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the second and final match up between the Senators and Blues with the Blues winning the first meeting in 4-2 back on Dec. 14 in St. Louis. Since then the Senators have had glimpses of success but find themselves 16 points out of the playoffs with 15 games remaining in the season. Coming off of tough back-to-back losses to Carolina and Boston, the Senators will look to recoup some of the mojo they had during their three-game win streak immediately before those games.

St. Louis enters this one winners of four of their last five games and sitting just four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. While this isn't a team that scores in bunches per se, they do boast a few offensive weapons that can get it done. Robert Thomas most notably is in the midst of a career season already with a career high 23 goals and on pace to smash past both his career marks in assists and points as well. On the back end this Blues team is anchored by Jordan Binnington who is having a strong season with a 0.912% save percentage while only allowing 2.83 goals per game.