Game Day 5: STL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the St. Louis Blues in their series finale at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the second and final match up between the Senators and Blues with the Blues winning the first meeting in 4-2 back on Dec. 14 in St. Louis. Since then the Senators have had glimpses of success but find themselves 16 points out of the playoffs with 15 games remaining in the season. Coming off of tough back-to-back losses to Carolina and Boston, the Senators will look to recoup some of the mojo they had during their three-game win streak immediately before those games.

St. Louis enters this one winners of four of their last five games and sitting just four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. While this isn't a team that scores in bunches per se, they do boast a few offensive weapons that can get it done. Robert Thomas most notably is in the midst of a career season already with a career high 23 goals and on pace to smash past both his career marks in assists and points as well. On the back end this Blues team is anchored by Jordan Binnington who is having a strong season with a 0.912% save percentage while only allowing 2.83 goals per game.

2. Roster report:

Claude Giroux was not an active participant at morning skate and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson mentioned that he had been feeling under the weather since yesterday and would be a game-time decision to play tonight. Travis Hamonic was a full participant in morning skate and will also be a agme-time decision. It looks like Anton Forsberg will get the start tonight in net. Below is how the Senators lined up against the Boston Bruins Tuesday night.

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

When playing a team that's beaten you before sometimes you have to look for what has worked in the past. The last time these two saw each other Drake Batherson was able to best Binnington to score one of the Sens two goals and hopefully will be able to rekindle some of that here tonight.

Drake Batherson with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Over his last seven games, Batherson has six points and currently sits fourth on the Sens with 51 points on the season. With 15 games to go Batherson has already established a new career high in goals with 23 and sits just 11 points back of his career high in points that he set last season. Look for him as a threat to score here tonight as he chases down that points mark from last season.

4. Pride Night:

It's the Senators annual Pride Game at Canadian Tire Centre and fans are in store for a treat. When first entering the bowl you can't help but notice that every single seat in the arena has a pride t-shirt in various colours from the Progressive Pride Flag while the rink boards have all been redone in rainbow colouring.

Prior to puck drop there will be several performances to keep your eyes out for. The flag/colour party will be led by Aymun McLeod and Dre Polgar from Ottawa Pride Hockey while Robert Castro will be performing the National Anthems. Following that there will be a ceremonial puck drop from Kat Ferguson (Co-Founder of Ottawa Pride Hockey), Ash Van Slyck (the youngest member of Ottawa Pride Hockey), and Sean Addis (Co-Chair of Capital Pride Board of Directors). Once the game is ready to start, Myriam Dumouchel of Ottawa Pride Hockey will be waving Pride Flag from the stage.

At the top of Gate 1 fans can find booths set up for various organizations in attendance:

  • Ottawa Pride Hockey
  • Capital Pride
  • Ottawa Wolves Rugby
  • Capital Pride Volleyball
  • Proud to be Me

The Senators Community Foundation has partnered with Proud to be Me as their charitable partner for the evening and during the third period will present the organization with a cheque.

Lots to look forward to once again at Canadian Tire Centre!

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

Preview: Senators at Bruins

Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Preview: Hurricanes vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

Preview: Senators at Islanders

Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets

Ostapchuk's NHL debut

Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT

Preview: Penguins vs Senators

Mailbag Monday: Equipment, trade deadline, roster moves

Game Day 5: OTT at SJS

Preview: Senators at Sharks

Senators claim Katchouk off waivers

Game Day 5: OTT at LAK

Preview: Senators at Kings