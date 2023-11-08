Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

News Feed

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The first Battle of Ontario is at our feet and both sides are looking to pick up crucial divisional points!

Ottawa comes into tonight looking to right the ship having dropped four of their last five games. While they have been battling their fair share of adversity including injuries to Thomas Chabot, Erik Brannstrom, Artem Zub, Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic, they haven't been a group to make excuses. That said the team is on the verge of getting a key piece back as Zub has been participating in full contact practice this week and will be a game-time decision tonight.

Whether they have Zub available or not expect the Sens to come out with a new energy as they spent the last two practices trying out different drills. Working on battling and skating hard, the theme of these practices was high energy from start to finish, expect that to carry over to tonight's game.

Toronto enters this contest fresh off a big comeback effort against Tampa Bay. After falling behind 4-1 after the first they scored four straight to take a 5-4 lead before Tampa Bay drew even with 2:24 to play. Calle Jarnkrok played hero in ovetime scoring the winner just 46 seconds into extra time. 

The key tonight for Ottawa will be slowing down the Maple Leafs four-headed monster in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares who have 18, 17, 16 and 12 points respectively. Matthews leads the way on the scoring front with thirteen goals in 10 contests including three hattricks. An easier said than done test slowing down that offence but the Senators will be up to the test as they look to get back in the win column.

Roster report:

The Senators did not hold a morning skate today in Toronto. Below is how they lined up yesterday during morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - DrakeBatherson
Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - ClaudeGiroux
Dominik Kubalik - Rourke Chartier - Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly - Roby Jarventie - Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven - Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom - Nikolas Matinpalo

Head coach D.J. Smith mentioned that Artem Zub will be a game time decision today and that the team will warm up seven defencemen to see if he is ready to go.

Who to watch:

Quietly having an excellent start to the season seemingly regardless of who he is playing alongside, keep an eye on Vladimir Tarasenko tonight as a potential X-factor. Tarasenko paces the Senators with a plus seven goal differential in 10 games this season. Tallying three goals and seven assists Tarasenko has lived up to his offensive reputation early in his Senators tenure.

Set to skate alongside Dominik Kubalik and Rourke Chartier tonight, Tarasenko will have an opportunity on the third line to showcase the 200-ft game the trio brings to the game. Seemingly with eyes in the back of his head look for Tarasenko to try to connect with Kubalik's lightning fast one-timer early and often tonight as they put Toronto's goaltending to the test.

History of the Battle of Ontario

Tonight in Toronto will mark the 165th Battle of Ontario and both teams will be out with something to prove tonight! Thus far the series is pretty evenly split with Toronto having a narrow lead taking 83 games to Ottawa's 78 with 3 ties in the early days.

Toronto has had the edge in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 outings. However, these games have a tendency to go right down to the wire. 12 of the last 19 games have been one-goal games, with six going to overtime or a shootout. 

Last season Toronto took three of the four games:

Oct. 15 @TOR: 3-2 TOR
Jan. 27 @TOR: 6-2 OTT
Mar. 17 vs TOR: 5-4 (SO) TOR
Apr. 1 vs TOR: 3-0 TOR

Expect tonight's battle to be high energy right off the puck drop as these games have a history of being.

Where to watch:

Tonight's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TVAS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on radio for the English and French broadcasts.