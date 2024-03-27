Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

1. The set up:

The stage is set for the final divisional battle between the Senators and Sabres with the series favouring the Sabres 2-1 thus far. The Senators are coming in fresh off of back-to-back convincing wins and looking to make it three in a row to draw the season series even. Though playoffs are out of sight at this point in the season the Sens have proven to keep fighting right to the end and will look to play spoiler tonight.

The Sabres have gone back and forth of late splitting their last ten games with five wins and five losses. Coming off a win over the Flames after two tough losses the Sabres will look to keep their season alive today as they currently sit eight points back of Washington for the final Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference and only ten games left to play. The Sabres are getting a welcomed addition back to the line-up tonight as Don Granato confirmed that Jack Quinn is expected to be back tonight for the first time since Jan. 27.