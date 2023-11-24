Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT

News Feed

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the New York Islanders at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

After nearly two weeks away the Sens are back at Canadian Tire Centre and rearing to go for a rematch against the New York Islanders. These two saw each other just nine games ago when the Islanders won a 3-2 battle at UBS Arena. 

The Sens are riding a three-game win streak into tonight, including back-to-back thrilled overtime/shootout wins in Sweden over the Red Wings and Islanders as a part of the NHL Global Series. Over the course of those three games the Senators have gotten ten goals from nine different goal scorers, truly spreading the wealth!

The Islanders come into this one coming off back-to-back wins and riding a four-game point streak. Led by their pesky four-some of Noah Dobson, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each with either 14 or 15 points, the key to slowing down this group lies in slowing down these four. As we saw in the last outing this Islanders team has built a reputation for giving you nothing, and this game could well come down to who wins the special teams battle.

Roster report:

Head coach D.J. Smith mentioned in his media availability this morning that Joonas Korpisalo is day-to-day and will not play tonight. In a corresponding move the Senators recalled goaltender Mads Sogaard to back up Anton Forsberg as well as forward Matthew Highmore from Belleville this morning. Below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Who to watch:

Fresh off a stellar performance on home ice in Sweden Anton Forsberg is set to start between the pipes tonight and looks to build off his last outing. Stopping 24 out of the 25 shots he faced in regulation and overtime Forsberg really kept the Senators in the game against the Wild. As if being a brick wall in the net wasn't enough he added on the primary assist to a streaking Erik Brannstrom to give the Senators their lone goal of regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the shootout, he built off that momentum and stopped all three shots he faced to earn the Senators the win

Forsberg has gotten the win in three of his six games played this season, and will look to capitalize on his hot hand from Sweden here tonight!

Concert series at Canadian Tire Centre:

Tonight fans will be treated to two shows from Canadian Country music artise Jade Eagleson. This marks the first artist in the concert series that will be taking place at select Senators home games this season. Eagleson will take the stage during the first and second intermissions to perform.

Hailing from Bailieboro, Ontario, Eagleson has made a name for himself in the country music scene. Since his debut album in 2020, Eagleson has amassed 285+ million streams and has had several songs achieve gold and platinum status. Fans should look forward to hearing hits of his like "Got your name on it," "She Don't Know," "Rodeo Queen," and more! 

Where to watch:

It will be an early start today with puck dropping at 11 am EST. Fans can catch the game on TSN 5 with the English broadcast, and RDS has you covered in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have the radio call tonight in English and French respectively.