Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT

The set up:

After nearly two weeks away the Sens are back at Canadian Tire Centre and rearing to go for a rematch against the New York Islanders. These two saw each other just nine games ago when the Islanders won a 3-2 battle at UBS Arena.

The Sens are riding a three-game win streak into tonight, including back-to-back thrilled overtime/shootout wins in Sweden over the Red Wings and Islanders as a part of the NHL Global Series. Over the course of those three games the Senators have gotten ten goals from nine different goal scorers, truly spreading the wealth!

The Islanders come into this one coming off back-to-back wins and riding a four-game point streak. Led by their pesky four-some of Noah Dobson, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each with either 14 or 15 points, the key to slowing down this group lies in slowing down these four. As we saw in the last outing this Islanders team has built a reputation for giving you nothing, and this game could well come down to who wins the special teams battle.