Game Day 5: MIN vs OTT

The superstar forward paces the team with 20 points in 14 games played putting him on pace for a whopping 117 points this season!
Stützle has really defined his game as a play maker this season, with 16 assists he is tied for fifth in the NHL. Centring the ice between Claude Giroux and Mathieu Joseph has played right into his skill set thus far, feeding a streaking Joseph in transition or set to receive a perfect pass from savvy vet Giroux at any moment in the attacking zone. Look for him to wow the crowd here again today as the young forward shows the world what the Senators can do at the NHL Global Series.
The history of Sens vs Wild:
This interconference matchup is about as even as it could be. In the 29 times these two have seen each other, Minnesota owns the slight edge having won 15 to the Sens 13 with one tie early on. Since 2016, Minnesota has controlled the series having taken 11 of the last 12 games. These games historically have been physical and kept close, with 10 games being decided by just one goal and six going to overtime or the shootout. Expect that trend to continue as a hungry Minnesota team looks to grab some much needed points and Ottawa aims to leave Sweden with four points.
Where to watch:
It will be an early start today with puck dropping at 11 am EST. Fans can catch the game on TSN 5 with the English broadcast, and RDS has you covered in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have the radio call tonight in English and French respectively.