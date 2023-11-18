News Feed

Game Day 5: MIN vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators NHL Global Series game against the Minnesota Wild at Avicii Arena in Stockholm

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

As the Sens get set for what will be their final game at the NHL Global Series, Minnesota is eagerly awaiting their first game today as the two face-off at Avicii Arena. The Senators kicked off the Global Series with a thrilling game against Detroit that looked like it was heading to a shootout right to the bitter end when Tim Stützle decided it was time to go home with what might be the goal of the season.

DET@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Red Wings

The Senators will look to capitalize on that momentum today as they look to make it three straight and start to make their way up the Atlantic division standings. With eight skaters boasting double digits already, the depth of this Senators team is legitimate and truly one of their greatest strengths. They will surely look to capitalize on their attack from all angles approach here today.

Minnesota enters this one a tougher foe than their record may let on. Known for their physical style of play, they will aim to grind the Senators down for a full 60 minutes today. Led by Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Ryan Hartman with 16, 15, 14 and 11 points respectively this group can pack a punch. While their goaltending hasn't been what it is capable yet, the duo of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is one that can stand on their head on any given night and shut teams out. The Senators will have to test them early and often to set the tone here today.

Roster report:

With the early start today the Senators did not hold a morning skate. Below is how the team lined up yesterday during their last game against Detroit:

Who to watch:

I mean how could it not be Tim Stützle, right? The guy gave us a contender for assist of the year before following it up with what will probably be the goal of the season.

DET@OTT: Tkachuk scores goal against Red Wings

The superstar forward paces the team with 20 points in 14 games played putting him on pace for a whopping 117 points this season!

Stützle has really defined his game as a play maker this season, with 16 assists he is tied for fifth in the NHL. Centring the ice between Claude Giroux and Mathieu Joseph has played right into his skill set thus far, feeding a streaking Joseph in transition or set to receive a perfect pass from savvy vet Giroux at any moment in the attacking zone. Look for him to wow the crowd here again today as the young forward shows the world what the Senators can do at the NHL Global Series.

The history of Sens vs Wild:

This interconference matchup is about as even as it could be. In the 29 times these two have seen each other, Minnesota owns the slight edge having won 15 to the Sens 13 with one tie early on. Since 2016, Minnesota has controlled the series having taken 11 of the last 12 games. These games historically have been physical and kept close, with 10 games being decided by just one goal and six going to overtime or the shootout. Expect that trend to continue as a hungry Minnesota team looks to grab some much needed points and Ottawa aims to leave Sweden with four points.

Where to watch:

It will be an early start today with puck dropping at 11 am EST. Fans can catch the game on TSN 5 with the English broadcast, and RDS has you covered in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have the radio call tonight in English and French respectively.