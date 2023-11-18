Game Day 5: MIN vs OTT

The Senators will look to capitalize on that momentum today as they look to make it three straight and start to make their way up the Atlantic division standings. With eight skaters boasting double digits already, the depth of this Senators team is legitimate and truly one of their greatest strengths. They will surely look to capitalize on their attack from all angles approach here today.

Minnesota enters this one a tougher foe than their record may let on. Known for their physical style of play, they will aim to grind the Senators down for a full 60 minutes today. Led by Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Ryan Hartman with 16, 15, 14 and 11 points respectively this group can pack a punch. While their goaltending hasn't been what it is capable yet, the duo of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is one that can stand on their head on any given night and shut teams out. The Senators will have to test them early and often to set the tone here today.

Roster report:

With the early start today the Senators did not hold a morning skate. Below is how the team lined up yesterday during their last game against Detroit: