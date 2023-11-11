News Feed

Pre-game Wedding Ceremony

Pre-game Wedding Ceremony
VAN vs OTT Live Blog

Canucks vs Sens Recap
Game Day 5: VAN vs OTT

Game Day 5: Van vs OTT
OTT at TOR Recap

Sens at Maple Leafs Recap
Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

Game Day 5: OTT at TOR
Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT

Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT
Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT

Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT
Game Day 5: OTT at PIT

Game Day 5: OTT at PIT
Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Forever a Senator

Forever a Senator
Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

Game Day 5: DET vs OTT
Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT

Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT
Norris is set to return

Norris is set to return
Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT
Welcome back Alfie

Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

Game Day 5: CGY vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Calgary Flames

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

In their final home game before the team takes off for the Global Series in Sweden, the Senators are set to host the Calgary Flames tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa comes into this one off a tough loss to Vancouver on the second night of a back-to-back in which they beat Toronto the night before. Looking to end this three-game Canadian series with a winning record the Senators will look to their stars to lead the charge.

The Senators have been able to score in bunches this season, averaging nearly four goals per game. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk with eight and Claude Giroux and Jakob Chychrun with five each, the scoring has come from all over. It looks as though D.J. Smith is looking to spread the wealth tonight as he tinkered with the lines to try to maximize output. 

Of course, Calgary will be looking to grab a big road win as they are in the midst of their Eastern Canadian road swing this week. They will likely be playing on tired legs following a 4-3 shoot out loss to Toronto last night. The Flames are deep down the middle, skating Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund at centre, the trio have 22 points this season. Add in Jonathan Huberdeau who 

On the defensive side the Flames boast a legitimate top four anchored by MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson on the top pair and Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin to round out their top four. A team that's better than their record suggests, the Senators will have their hands full tonight trying to contain this hungry Flames team. A challenge that they will surely be up for.

Roster report:

Below is how the Senators lines up at this morning's skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that defenceman Erik Brannstrom would be returning to the lineup tonight after being held out for the last five games following an upper body injury sustained during the Sens game against the Islanders. Additionally, the Senators reassigned defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to Belleville yesterday morning following the return of Artem Zub to the lineup last game against Vancouver.

Who to watch:

After being held to just three points in the Sens first even games, Drake Batherson seems to be finding his groove lately. Drake has been over a point per-game player over his last five outings, tallying three goals and three assists for six points including three multi-point games.

Batherson has shown over his career that once he gets going the flood gates tend to open and he scores in bunches. Fans will remember that prior to his injury in the 2021-22 NHL season, Batherson scored 17 goals and added 27 assists for 44 points through 46 games. Those numbers earned him an all-star nod before he had to bow out due to injury, being replaced by Brady Tkachuk.

Last season, Batherson set career highs in goals (22), assists (40), points (62), and games played (82). Most notably from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31 he registered a 13-game point streak, addind 17 to his total for the season.

After setting the tone against Vancouver to score the first of the game for the Senators look for Drake to keep the momentum going here tonight as he looks to open those flood gates once more. D.J. Smith is specifically moving Batherson to play alongside Roby Jarventie to act as a calming presence for the young forward tonight, look for him to get both himself and Jarventie rolling.

History of Sens vs Flames at Canadian Tire Centre:

Tonight marks the 27th time the Senators will do battle against the Flames at Canadian Tire Centre. Through the first 26 match ups here, the Senators have held strong winning 15 of the games, while Calgary claimed nine and the two drew to a tie twice in the early years. 

In recent years Ottawa has owned this series when the two hit the ice at Canadian Tire Centre, having won six of the last eight outings including a 4-1 record during the Canadian division season.

It's hard to forget the Senators big comeback win over Calgary at home last season when the team trailed by two goals with just over two minutes left to play in regulation. Drake Batherson struck first to make it a one-goal game before Alex DeBrincat tied it up with just under 90 seconds remaining. Tim Stützle played the hero in overtime, when he beat MacKenzie Weegar in a race down the ice before going shortside on Jacob Markstrom.

Where to watch:

For fans not in attendance at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet One. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have the radio call tonight in English and French.