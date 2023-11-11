Game Day 5: CGY vs OTT

The set up:

In their final home game before the team takes off for the Global Series in Sweden, the Senators are set to host the Calgary Flames tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa comes into this one off a tough loss to Vancouver on the second night of a back-to-back in which they beat Toronto the night before. Looking to end this three-game Canadian series with a winning record the Senators will look to their stars to lead the charge.

The Senators have been able to score in bunches this season, averaging nearly four goals per game. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk with eight and Claude Giroux and Jakob Chychrun with five each, the scoring has come from all over. It looks as though D.J. Smith is looking to spread the wealth tonight as he tinkered with the lines to try to maximize output.

Of course, Calgary will be looking to grab a big road win as they are in the midst of their Eastern Canadian road swing this week. They will likely be playing on tired legs following a 4-3 shoot out loss to Toronto last night. The Flames are deep down the middle, skating Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund at centre, the trio have 22 points this season. Add in Jonathan Huberdeau who

On the defensive side the Flames boast a legitimate top four anchored by MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson on the top pair and Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin to round out their top four. A team that's better than their record suggests, the Senators will have their hands full tonight trying to contain this hungry Flames team. A challenge that they will surely be up for.