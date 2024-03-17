Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the third and final meeting between these two Eastern Conference opponents and as both sides come in on the second game of a back-to-back the Senators will look to get their first win after the Hurricanes won in both Ottawa and on Long Island already this season.

It's been three straight trips to extra time for the Senators and three straight wins as they look to extend that to four wins tonight. Key to the Senators success in these three wins has been that different players have stepped up every night. Against Pittsburgh it was Drake Batherson who potted the overtime winner, while against Columbus Claude Giroux had his best outing in a while scoring once in regulation and then sealing the deal with a slap shot in the shootout.

Yesterday it was the Brady Tkachuk show scoring three of the Senators four goals including the overtime winner. Also consistent in those three wins has been strong goaltending performances with a combined 0.943% save percentage and only a 2.00 goals against average.

The Hurricanes come into this contest fresh off a wild comeback victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. With just 1:32 remaining they trailed by two goals before Sebastian Aho potted a pair to send it to overtime where the Hurricanes won in a shootout. One of the most intimidating teams in the NHL right now sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division and making a big trade deadline acquisition with Jake Guentzel, this team is hard to beat.

The Hurricanes do it all and they do it all well, ranking in the top-ten in goals for, goals against, power play percentage, penalty kill percentage, shots for, and shots against, there is extremely limited room for error. With Kochetkov playing last night we expect to see Frederik Andersen in net tonight in just his fourth game since returning from a blood clotting health issue. Expect tonight to be a hard fought 60-minute battle.