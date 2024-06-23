Draft Preview: Past 7th and 25th overall picks

With the Senators projected to pick 7th and 25th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, take a look back at past notable picks in those positions.

7 and 25 EN
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are in uncharted territory coming into the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sens hold two first round picks (7th and 25th overall), but historically have only picked once total between either position (25th overall in 1992; Chad Penney).

There’s a reason first round picks are coveted around the league. Many of the NHL’s brightest stars, past and present, have been drafted in the first round. For a better idea of what kind of players may await the Senators at 7th and 25th overall, below are compiled lists of notable past players at either position.

Notable past 7th overall picks

Player
Drafted
Games played

Stats

(G-A-Pts)

Quinn Hughes#
2018, Vancouver Canucks
365
43-290-333
Clayton Keller#
2016, Arizona Coyotes
520
166-252-418
Ivan Provorov#
2015, Philadelphia Flyers
614
70-179-249
Darnell Nurse#
2013, Edmonton Oilers
640
76-191-267
Matt Dumba#
2012, Minnesota Wild
674
83-165-2248
Mark Scheifele#
2011, Winnipeg Jets
797
297-420-717
Jeff Skinner#
2010, Carolina Hurricanes
1006
357-313-670
Nazem Kadri#
2009, Toronto Maple Leafs
903
272-371-643
Jakub Voracek
2007, Columbus Blue Jackets
1058
223-583-806
Kyle Okposo#
2006, New York Islanders
1051
242-372-614
Ryan Suter#
2003, Nashville Predators
1444
105-576-681
Shane Doan
1995, Winnipeg Jets
1540
402-570-972
Martin Gelinas
1988, Los Angeles Kings
1273
309-351-660
Bernie Federko
1976, St. Louis Blues
1000
369-761-1130

Notable past 25th overall picks

Player
Drafted
Games played
Stats (G-A-Pts)
Jack Roslovic#
2015, Winnipeg Jets
445
80-141-221
David Pastrnak#
2014, Boston Bruins
674
348-379-727
Patrik Berglund
2006, St. Louis Blues
717
170-156-326
Andrew Cogliano
2005, Edmonton Oilers
1294
190-274-464
Steve Ott
2000, Dallas Stars
848
109-179-288
Brenden Morrow
1997, Dallas Stars
991
265-310-575
Mark Howe
1974, Boston Bruins
929
197-545-742

# indicates active player.

News Feed

Rees Returns

Matinpalo back for more

Draft Preview: What you need to know

Senators Secure Guenette

Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension

Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit

Contract for Cole

Another year for Angus Crookshank

Senators at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Senators Round Out Coaching Staff

Second Time is the Charm for Donovan at Memorial Cup

Senators Staff and Alumni Honoured at Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame and RGA Ascension Gala

Sens at the World Championship

Senators Make a Difference on McHappy Day

Five Takeaways from Travis Green's Press Conference

Senators Land Seventh Overall Pick in NHL Draft Lottery

Senators name Travis Green Head Coach