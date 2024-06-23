Draft Preview: Past 7th and 25th overall picks

The Ottawa Senators are in uncharted territory coming into the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sens hold two first round picks (7th and 25th overall), but historically have only picked once total between either position (25th overall in 1992; Chad Penney).

There’s a reason first round picks are coveted around the league. Many of the NHL’s brightest stars, past and present, have been drafted in the first round. For a better idea of what kind of players may await the Senators at 7th and 25th overall, below are compiled lists of notable past players at either position.