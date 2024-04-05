Recap: Senators can't contain the Panthers

Ottawa falls to the Panthers on Thursday

GettyImages-2139451977
GettyImages-2131327307
GettyImages-2139259261
GettyImages-2139261327
GettyImages-2139354850
GettyImages-2139359608
GettyImages-2131327855
GettyImages-2131328562
GettyImages-2131328111
/

Senators vs Panthers | 04.04.2024

The Senators fell behind to the Panthers early and couldn’t claw their way back into the game on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 6-0 final marked Ottawa’s second straight loss in April after winning five in a row to end March.

“Obviously, they outplayed us. I thought early on the first power play we had some good opportunities. We moved the puck but, you know, we didn’t score,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I think we have to learn from those situations and we just have to be ready to bounce back.”

Nick Cousins opened the scoring just over a minute into the first period, followed quickly by Dmitry Kulikov just 35 seconds later, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

The Senators managed 14 shots in the first period, many of which came on their four power plays, but they never got close to cutting into the Florida lead.

“This morning, we emphasized having to have a good start because we knew they’d be coming out strong,” said Jake Sanderson. “We have been playing some really good hockey here and it’s embarrassing when you come home and we put in an effort like that in front of our fans.”

The second period started much the same, with the Panthers getting goals from Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett at 2:35 and 4:19 of the period, respectively. Ottawa managed only six shots on goal, and Anton Forsberg came in to relieve Joonas Korpisalo, who only managed to stop 13 of the 17 shots he faced.

After the goalie change, Sam Reinhart scored on Forsberg with 2:04 remaining in the second frame.

The third period opened with the sole power-play goal of the game from Matthew Tkachuk on the Panthers’ second man advantage. Sergei Bobrovsky finished the game with 30 saves for the shutout.

“I don’t know what the case was tonight,” Brady Tkachuk said after the game. “You know nothing went right... it’s something that we need to look at, analyze and we have a lot more work to do.”

The Senators will practice tomorrow before facing off against the New Jersey Devils for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday.

News Feed

Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

Preview: Panthers vs Senators

More than $250,000 in prizing and giveaways to be distributed on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Canadian Tire on April 6

Game Day 5: OTT at MIN

Preview: Senators at Wild

Mailbag Monday: NoDakSens, Sens win streak, addition of Boris Katchouk

Game Day 5: OTT at WPG

Preview: Senators at Jets

Game Day 5: CHI vs OTT

Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Preview: Senators at Sabres

Mailbag Monday: John Forget's career path, Ottawa favourites, last stretch of the season

Game Day 5: EDM vs OTT

Preview: Oilers vs Senators

Recapping the Senators annual Pride Game celebration

Game Day 5: OTT at NJD

Preview: Senators at Devils