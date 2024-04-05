Recap: Senators can't contain the Panthers

The Senators fell behind to the Panthers early and couldn’t claw their way back into the game on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 6-0 final marked Ottawa’s second straight loss in April after winning five in a row to end March.

“Obviously, they outplayed us. I thought early on the first power play we had some good opportunities. We moved the puck but, you know, we didn’t score,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I think we have to learn from those situations and we just have to be ready to bounce back.”