Preview: Devils vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators are back at Canadian Tire Centre set to host the Devils in the first of three meetings this season. It's going to be a soldout house tonight, so be sure to arrive early to beat the crowd. If you aren't able to make the game tonight there are limited tickets left for our New Year's Eve game against Buffalo! Get yours here!

The Senators come in winners of two straight and fresh off a big "battle of Ontario" win in Toronto on Wednesday. While second periods have been something that have plagued the Senators at times this season, Wednesday's effort we saw a change in this Sens team. After a slow first period the team made a few adjustments and played a much more disciplined and mature game for periods two and three, and the results were four unanswered goals and the win.

The Senators have found offence in bunches in the month of December averaging 3.38 goals per game in that span. Two players who have sparked the flood gates opening in particular are Josh Norris and Drake Batherson. Seven of Norris' 12 goals this season have come in the month of December and until last game he was riding a five-game goal streak. Batherson has jumped all the way to second on the team in both goals and points thanks to a potent December that has seen him score seven goals and add nine helpers for 16 points in 13 games, including a two-goal outing against Toronto.

Related news:

After a slower start than anticipated, the Devils seem to be finding their footing and looking an awful lot like the team that finished with the third best record in the Eastern Conference last season. 6-1-3 in their last ten, the Devils are making up ground quickly in the Metropolitan and will look to continue that here tonight. Led by Jack Hughes, Jesper Brett, Tyler Toffoli with 40, 38 and 24 points respectively the Senators will have their hands full slowing down the big guns tonight.

One key to New Jersey's success this season has been their electric power play, the third best in the league at 29.1%. With Jesper Brett (5), Jack Hughes (4), Tyler Toffoli (4), and Dougie Hamilton (4) all scoring four or more goals, this has been a dangerous team to draw a penalty against. However, perhaps a small break for the Sens Dougie Hamilton has been out and will be out indefinitely after suffering a pectoral injury.