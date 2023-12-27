Senators at Maple Leafs

How to watch: Sportsnet / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Well we're back from the holiday break and ready to get right back to where we left off. The Senators went into the break with a statement overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at home and will look to carry that momentum into tonight, the third battle of Ontario of the season.

The first two battles of Ontario have been taken by the road team, with the Senators winning in commanding fashion here at Scotiabank Arena back on Nov. 11 when after a back-and-forth game was tied 3-3 in the third, the Senators broke it open and scored three straight and never looked back. When the Maple Leafs came to Ottawa at the beginning of the month it looked like the Maple Leafs were going to walk away with a 4-2 win before the Senators got a late goal from Claude Giroux and nearly a second late goal with the empty net from Josh Norris. However, Toronto walked away from that one.

Tonight's game will see two lengthy goal scoring streaks come head-to-head in Josh Norris and Auston Matthews. Norris, who seems to have fully found his game that allowed him to be a 35-goal scorer just two seasons ago, is now on a five-game goal scoring streak. Most notable has been his work on the power play, a relative weakpoint for the Senators lately, where he's scored three in his last five outings.

Auston Matthews is back to his old tricks, leading the NHL by a healthy margin with 28 goals this season, on pace for a a staggering 74 goals. Matthews is on a seven-game goal streak and in that stretch has lit the lamp 12 times. Suffice it to say it will not be light work slowing him down tonight.

Tonight's game acts as a real opportunity to turn the tide for the Sens, carrying forward positive momentum as they look to make up some ground on the playoff race during this busy stretch between now and the All-Star break.