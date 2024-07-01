Pair of years for Perron

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal worth $8M.

The team continues to acquire veteran leadership, bringing on Perron, a veteran of 17 years, the 36-year-old forward will slot in on the wing for Ottawa.

In his last season with the Red Wings, Perron played in 76 regular season games, in which he scored 17 goals and 30 assists to total 47 points. Over 1,131 career games, Perron has totalled 310 goals and 458 assists, equating to 768 points.

Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron has split his NHL career between St. Louis, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Vegas, and Detroit. The Sherbrooke, Québec native also brings 104 playoff games of experience to the Sens. He holds a career total of 61 playoff points (24 goals, 37 assists) in that time.

Perron provides the Senators with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The following 2019-20 season saw Perron named to the 2020 Metropolitan Division NHL All-Star team.

The contract sees Perron signed through the 2025-26 season and will provide the Senators with leadership and a scoring touch down the wing.