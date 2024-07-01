Pair of years for Perron

The Ottawa Senators sign forward David Perron to a two-year deal.

Perron Signed Article
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal worth $8M.

The team continues to acquire veteran leadership, bringing on Perron, a veteran of 17 years, the 36-year-old forward will slot in on the wing for Ottawa.

In his last season with the Red Wings, Perron played in 76 regular season games, in which he scored 17 goals and 30 assists to total 47 points. Over 1,131 career games, Perron has totalled 310 goals and 458 assists, equating to 768 points.

Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron has split his NHL career between St. Louis, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Vegas, and Detroit. The Sherbrooke, Québec native also brings 104 playoff games of experience to the Sens. He holds a career total of 61 playoff points (24 goals, 37 assists) in that time.

Perron provides the Senators with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The following 2019-20 season saw Perron named to the 2020 Metropolitan Division NHL All-Star team.

The contract sees Perron signed through the 2025-26 season and will provide the Senators with leadership and a scoring touch down the wing.

For continued Ottawa Senators Free Agency coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Amadio returns

Sens get Gregor

Nick JenSENS

Sens set to host reigning cup champs in home opener

2024 NHL Draft Weekend Recap

2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap

2024 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap

Jim Kyte Appointed to Order of Canada

Top prospects hit the ice

More Highmore

Draft Preview: Top 20-35 prospects

Bongiovanni's Back

Sens go Ull-in

Draft Preview: Top 10 Prospects

Draft Preview: Past 7th and 25th overall picks

Rees Returns

Matinpalo back for more

Draft Preview: What you need to know