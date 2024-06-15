David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension

After three and a half seasons as an Assistant Coach in Belleville, Bell took the reins as interim Head Coach midway through the 2022-23 AHL season taking over for then Head Coach Troy Mann. At the end of the season four points shy of a playoff berth Bell was named the third head coach in Belleville Senators history following the 2022-23 AHL season.

This past season Bell led the Senators to their first AHL playoff appearance since 2022, finishing the season in fourth place in the North Division with 82 points. In the team's second ever Calder Cup Playoff appearance since moving to Belleville from Binghampton in 2017, Bell led the team to both their first Calder Cup Playoff game win and series win both over division rival Toronto Marlies. In the second round of the playoffs the Senators gave the top seeded Cleveland Monster a good fight before falling 3-1 with two of the three losses coming in overtime.