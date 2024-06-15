Ottawa Senators GM and President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios announced today that Belleville Senators Head Coach David Bell has agreed to a contract extension.
David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension
Belleville Senators Head Coach David Bell Agrees to Two-Year Extension to Remain AHL Bench Boss
After three and a half seasons as an Assistant Coach in Belleville, Bell took the reins as interim Head Coach midway through the 2022-23 AHL season taking over for then Head Coach Troy Mann. At the end of the season four points shy of a playoff berth Bell was named the third head coach in Belleville Senators history following the 2022-23 AHL season.
This past season Bell led the Senators to their first AHL playoff appearance since 2022, finishing the season in fourth place in the North Division with 82 points. In the team's second ever Calder Cup Playoff appearance since moving to Belleville from Binghampton in 2017, Bell led the team to both their first Calder Cup Playoff game win and series win both over division rival Toronto Marlies. In the second round of the playoffs the Senators gave the top seeded Cleveland Monster a good fight before falling 3-1 with two of the three losses coming in overtime.
Bell has been in the coaching ranks since 2004 when he was an Assistant Coach with the Owen Sound Attack. Since then he has been an Assistant Coach with the Springfield Falcons (AHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Quad City Mallards (Head Coach; CHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Niagara Icedogs (OHL), Ontario Reign (AHL), before joining the Belleville Senators as an Assistant Coach for the 2019-20 AHL season.
Prior to his coaching days, Bell had a solid playing career as a left shot defenceman. After four seasons in the OHL playing right here in the National Capital Region for the Ottawa 67's, Bell went on to play seven professional seasons across the ECHL, UHL, AHL, and WCHL. In 435 pro games, Bell scored 29 goals and added 85 assists for 114 points. Amongst the highlights of his career was winning the Kelly Cup with the Greenville Grrrowl in 2002.
Coach Bell's extension will keep him as the bench boss in Belleville through to the end of the 2025-26 AHL season.