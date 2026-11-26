More than two decades of innovation, credibility and community impact have made the partnership between DA Integrated and the Ottawa Senators far more than a sponsorship.

For many companies, sports sponsorship is all about visibility.

For DA Integrated, it has always been about something deeper: trust.

As President and CEO Scott Bulbrook explains, the Ottawa-based semiconductor test engineering company first partnered with the Ottawa Senators years ago to solve a unique business challenge.

"We were growing internationally first," said Bulbrook. "People around the world understood the value we brought. Locally, there was sometimes skepticism that a company from Ottawa could be operating at that level."

For decades DA Integrated has specialized in testing some of the world's most complex semiconductor technologies. The company's success has been built on the unique approach of acting as a bridge between chip designers and manufacturers, helping innovative technologies successfully move from concept to commercialization.

That collaborative mind-set is one reason the partnership with the Senators resonated so strongly over the years.

"When we first got involved, the Senators helped us establish credibility right here at home," said Bulbrook. "The association with such a respected organization immediately helped people understand that we were a serious, established business."

What began as a branding initiative evolved into something more meaningful.