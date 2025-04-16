Blackhawks edge Senators in OT
Frank Nazar scored in overtime to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
The game opened with a quick Chicago goal from Connor Bedard just one minute and 28 seconds in, as he snapped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Anton Forsberg.
Joe Veleno scored the second goal for Chicago at 6:13 of the first period.
Nick Cousins got Ottawa on the board with 6:56 remaining in the first, breaking down the left wing and firing a shot top shelf. With an assist on the play, it marked Dennis Gilbert’s first point in an Ottawa uniform.
With 5:25 left in the period, Dylan Cozens nearly tied the game with a nifty move but was stymied by a sharp blocker save from Knight before the goaltender’s helmet came dislodged in the ensuing scramble.
The second period opened with Bedard taking a penalty. The early goals continued when, just 1:19 into the frame, Thomas Chabot took a pass from Tim Stützle off a Dylan Cozens faceoff win and fired a shot into the top corner past the Chicago netminder. The goal added to Chabot’s hot streak, giving him 10 points in his last six games.
Shortly after Chicago regained the lead, Michael Amadio nearly tied the game again when his initial attempt was pushed behind the net. He was able to get the puck back in front and all the way to the goal line, but not over. The officials stopped the play and initiated a review, but after review, it was confirmed that the puck didn’t cross the line.
Just after the halfway mark of the second period, Drake Batherson stole the puck behind the net and fed a wide-open Cozens, who was robbed by a sprawling Knight to maintain the Blackhawks’ one-goal lead.
With just under five minutes to play in the third, Chicago was called for tripping and sent Ottawa to the power play again. Just like the first power play of the game, the Senators scored off the initial faceoff—this time it was Drake Batherson, netting his 24th goal of the season.