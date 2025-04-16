Blackhawks edge Senators in OT

Frank Nazar scored in overtime to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The game opened with a quick Chicago goal from Connor Bedard just one minute and 28 seconds in, as he snapped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Anton Forsberg.

Joe Veleno scored the second goal for Chicago at 6:13 of the first period.

Nick Cousins got Ottawa on the board with 6:56 remaining in the first, breaking down the left wing and firing a shot top shelf. With an assist on the play, it marked Dennis Gilbert’s first point in an Ottawa uniform.