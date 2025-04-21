Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One
The Ottawa Senators were unable to come back from a string of power play goals against as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-2.
The Maple Leafs opened the scoring at 7:09 into the first period with Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s first goal of the postseason to give them a 1-0 lead.
With 7:42 to play in the opening period, Mitch Marner found the back of the net for his first of the playoffs to double the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.
Breaking the ice for the Senators with 3:41 remaining in the first period was Drake Batherson who picked up a loose rebound to bury his first playoff goal past Anthony Stolarz and cut the Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Assisting Batherson’s goal were Dylan Cozens and David Perron.
As the first period drew to a close, the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one at 2-1. Following the first 20 minutes of play, the Senators held a 13-5 lead in shots.
The Maple Leafs opened the second period scoring on the power play to restore their two goal lead at 3-1 when John Tavares scored his first goal of the postseason at 4:07 into the frame.
A 5-on-3 power play opportunity for the Maple Leafs saw William Nylander convert for his first of the playoffs, giving Toronto a 4-1 lead.
The rest of the second period remained scoreless, and the Senators headed into the second intermission trailing by three. A late tripping call on Drake Batherson put the Senators on the penalty kill to start the third period.
Opening the third period scoring were the Senators, as Ridly Greig buried his first of the playoffs on a delayed penalty to make it a two-goal game at 4-2. Coming at 4:00 into the frame, Greig’s goal was assisted by his linemates Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto.
Just 45 seconds later, Morgan Reilly scored his first of the postseason to make it 5-2 and restore the Maple Leafs’ three goal lead.
Matthew Knies scored his first of the playoffs on the power play with 6:47 to play in the third period, giving the Maple Leafs a 6-2 lead.
As the clock died down, the physicality began to ramp up as the tensions between the Senators and Maple Leafs grew.
The Senators will return to play on Tuesday in Toronto for game two, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
