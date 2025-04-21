Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

The Ottawa Senators were unable to come back from a string of power play goals against as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-2. Scoring a goal each for the Senators were Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring at 7:09 into the first period with Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s first goal of the postseason to give them a 1-0 lead.

With 7:42 to play in the opening period, Mitch Marner found the back of the net for his first of the playoffs to double the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.

Breaking the ice for the Senators with 3:41 remaining in the first period was Drake Batherson who picked up a loose rebound to bury his first playoff goal past Anthony Stolarz and cut the Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Assisting Batherson’s goal were Dylan Cozens and David Perron.