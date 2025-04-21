Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

The Ottawa Senators were unable to come back from a string of power play goals against as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-2.

By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator
GettyImages-2210615249
31322470_Kishan_Mistry_20250420_224834
GettyImages-2210615438
GettyImages-2210615498
GettyImages-2210620177
GettyImages-2210620270
GettyImages-2210622887
/

GM1: OTT @ TOR

The Ottawa Senators were unable to come back from a string of power play goals against as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-2. Scoring a goal each for the Senators were Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring at 7:09 into the first period with Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s first goal of the postseason to give them a 1-0 lead.

With 7:42 to play in the opening period, Mitch Marner found the back of the net for his first of the playoffs to double the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.

Breaking the ice for the Senators with 3:41 remaining in the first period was Drake Batherson who picked up a loose rebound to bury his first playoff goal past Anthony Stolarz and cut the Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Assisting Batherson’s goal were Dylan Cozens and David Perron.

OTT@TOR: Batherson scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

As the first period drew to a close, the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one at 2-1. Following the first 20 minutes of play, the Senators held a 13-5 lead in shots.

The Maple Leafs opened the second period scoring on the power play to restore their two goal lead at 3-1 when John Tavares scored his first goal of the postseason at 4:07 into the frame.

A 5-on-3 power play opportunity for the Maple Leafs saw William Nylander convert for his first of the playoffs, giving Toronto a 4-1 lead.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless, and the Senators headed into the second intermission trailing by three. A late tripping call on Drake Batherson put the Senators on the penalty kill to start the third period.

Opening the third period scoring were the Senators, as Ridly Greig buried his first of the playoffs on a delayed penalty to make it a two-goal game at 4-2. Coming at 4:00 into the frame, Greig’s goal was assisted by his linemates Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto.

OTT@TOR: Greig scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

Just 45 seconds later, Morgan Reilly scored his first of the postseason to make it 5-2 and restore the Maple Leafs’ three goal lead.

Matthew Knies scored his first of the playoffs on the power play with 6:47 to play in the third period, giving the Maple Leafs a 6-2 lead.

As the clock died down, the physicality began to ramp up as the tensions between the Senators and Maple Leafs grew.

The Senators will return to play on Tuesday in Toronto for game two, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

Playoff Preview: Round One vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Close Out Regular Season with a Win

Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One

Blackhawks sneak past Senators in OT

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Preview: Blackhawks at Senators, April 15, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Chicago Blackhawks

Senators Win Second Straight with Overtime Victory Over Flyers

Preview: Flyers at Senators, April 13, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Philadelphia Flyers

Senators Crush Canadiens

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Sens Set-up: Rivalry Match vs Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators Playoff Update

David Perron Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy