Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

The Ottawa Senators postseason officially starts tonight when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the first round. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game following the team’s 7-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes to close out the regular season on Thursday. Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson both scored twice, while Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto and Tim Stützle all had goals of their own.

As for the Maple Leafs, they finished their regular season with a win of their own on Thursday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 in overtime.

The Senators and Maple Leafs faced off on three occasions during the regular season. Their first meeting came on the road on November 12, when the Senators came away with a 3-0 shutout victory. Josh Norris, Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the shutout.

Next, the Battle of Ontario came to Canadian Tire Centre on January 25, with the Senators claiming a 2-1 victory in a tight game. Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto were the goal scorers for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg made 28 saves in net for a .966% save percentage.

The most recent meeting between the Senators and Maple Leafs came on March 15 in Toronto, with the Senators winning by a score of 4-2. Scoring for the Senators were Jake Sanderson, David Perron, Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio, while Linus Ullmark made 21 saves for a .913% save percentage.

The Battle of Ontario always makes for an exciting game. Add on the intensity of the playoffs and fans are sure to see a new level of the Senators hit the ice tonight.