Single-game playoff tickets go on sale this Thursday

With only a single game left in the regular season the Ottawa Senators now know their opponent for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it will kick off a modern version of the Battle of Ontario.

The Ottawa Senators announced today that single-game tickets for Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre will go on sale to the general public on April 17 at noon.

A limited number of tickets will be available for Game 3 and Game 4, the first home games in Ottawa’s return to postseason action. For fans looking to guarantee their seats for every home playoff game, the best option is still through becoming a 2025–26 Season Seat Member, which also comes with preferred playoff ticket pricing.

This series sets the stage for the first Battle of Ontario playoff series in over 20 years. Ottawa dominated the regular season series, going a perfect 3-0-0 and outscoring Toronto 9–3. The last time these rivals clashed in the postseason was 2004 and this time, a new generation of fans will get to witness the rivalry in full playoff force.

The playoffs are coming back to Ottawa. Don’t miss your chance to be there.

