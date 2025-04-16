Single-game playoff tickets go on sale this Thursday

With only a single game left in the regular season the Ottawa Senators now know their opponent for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it will kick off a modern version of the Battle of Ontario.

The Ottawa Senators announced today that single-game tickets for Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre will go on sale to the general public on April 17 at noon.

A limited number of tickets will be available for Game 3 and Game 4, the first home games in Ottawa’s return to postseason action. For fans looking to guarantee their seats for every home playoff game, the best option is still through becoming a 2025–26 Season Seat Member, which also comes with preferred playoff ticket pricing.