Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators sign defenceman Toure

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Sens acquire players and picks from Detroit in trade for Alex Debrincat

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans

A few words to fans on behalf of newest owner of the Ottawa Senators

Dear Sens Fans,

Today my family and I are really excited to officially become a part of your community, a part of the best fanbase in the NHL and a part of the National Capital Region and Ottawa’s team, the Senators.

Since the announcement of the successful bid for the team, I have gotten to know the community. This is a true hockey community with deep roots in the sport. Sens fans are passionate, understated and underestimated.

We are the team that plays between two large hockey markets who both believe they are the centre of the hockey universe. I have been the underdog my whole life, and I know we have the team, staff, fans and community to prove them wrong.

My partners and I may be the team owners on paper, but this team truly belongs to Ottawa-Gatineau. I promise to take care of your team with the utmost respect, integrity and care both on and off the ice.

On the ice, it is all about having a winning team with the goal of bringing home the Stanley Cup. Off the ice, it is about being inclusive, bringing the community together, being the best in class and being able to make a difference. Our Sens Community Foundation is a very important part of this franchise, for both the community and also for me and my family. I look forward to playing an active role in the process of restoring the Foundation to its place as a pillar of our community.

Thank you to the NHL and the Melnyk family for the trust to steward this remarkable franchise.

To the fans, thank you for your passion and your trust. See you at the rink!

Go Sens Go!

Sincerely,

Michael