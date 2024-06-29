2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Welcome to the Ottawa Senators’ live blog for day two of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas! Consider this page your one-stop shop for updates on all Senators transactions at today’s draft.
Where: Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada
When: Rounds 2-7 begin at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+
Setting the scene
Coming into day two of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Senators hold five picks:
- 2nd Round, 39th overall
- 4th Round, 104th overall
- 4th Round, 112th overall
- 4th Round, 117th overall
- 5th Round, 136th overall
The Sens made one pick at 7th overall during yesterday's first round. Learn more about 7th overall pick Carter Yakemchuk here!