2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Everything Sens related from Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, all in one place!

Draft Day 2
By Ottawa Senators
@Senators

Welcome to the Ottawa Senators’ live blog for day two of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas! Consider this page your one-stop shop for updates on all Senators transactions at today’s draft.

Where: Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Rounds 2-7 begin at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+

Setting the scene

Coming into day two of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Senators hold five picks:

  • 2nd Round, 39th overall 
  • 4th Round, 104th overall
  • 4th Round, 112th overall
  • 4th Round, 117th overall
  • 5th Round, 136th overall

The Sens made one pick at 7th overall during yesterday's first round. Learn more about 7th overall pick Carter Yakemchuk here!

Hear what Sens' brass have to say coming into the second day of the draft.

Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations Dave Poulin: here!
Goaltending Coach Justin Peters: here!
Amateur Scout Don Boyd: here!
President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Steve Staios: here!

Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft starts NOW!

For continued 2024 NHL Draft coverage presented by Canadian Tire, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and Draft Hub.

Ottawa Senators Draft Hub: https://www.nhl.com/senators/#draft

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

2024 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap

Jim Kyte Appointed to Order of Canada

Top prospects hit the ice

More Highmore

Draft Preview: Top 20-35 prospects

Bongiovanni's Back

Sens go Ull-in

Draft Preview: Top 10 Prospects

Draft Preview: Past 7th and 25th overall picks

Rees Returns

Matinpalo back for more

Draft Preview: What you need to know

Senators Secure Guenette

Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension

Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit

Contract for Cole

Another year for Angus Crookshank