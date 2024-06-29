2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Welcome to the Ottawa Senators’ live blog for day two of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas! Consider this page your one-stop shop for updates on all Senators transactions at today’s draft.

Where: Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Rounds 2-7 begin at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+

Setting the scene

Coming into day two of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Senators hold five picks:

2 nd Round, 39 th overall

Round, 39 overall 4 th Round, 104 th overall

Round, 104 overall 4 th Round, 112 th overall

Round, 112 overall 4 th Round, 117 th overall

Round, 117 overall 5th Round, 136th overall

The Sens made one pick at 7th overall during yesterday's first round. Learn more about 7th overall pick Carter Yakemchuk here!

Hear what Sens' brass have to say coming into the second day of the draft.