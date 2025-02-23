'Continue to build' | Sabres return from break with emphatic 8-goal performance vs. Rangers

Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin had 3 points each in the win.

Postgame Report
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

For three grueling, up-tempo practices coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Buffalo Sabres focused on pushing the pace. They wanted to hit the ground running to begin the final stretch of the season, which they enter with lofty expectations.

It had to start with Game No. 1 against the New York Rangers.

“We said, ‘Let’s go out here, transition quick, get the puck going, don’t let them set up,’” forward Jordan Greenway said of the Sabres’ pregame mindset.

“Just keep them on their heels all game, especially in the first 10 minutes. Try to run them out of the building.”

The Sabres stormed out of the gate with five first-period goals to chase Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and went on to post their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-2 victory in front of a sellout crowd at KeyBank Center.

Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson – both of whom were coming off of varying experiences at the 4 Nations Face-Off – each had two goals and an assist. Ryan McLeod (2+0) and Jason Zucker (0+3) also had multi-point games while Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju contributed goals.

It was an emphatic statement by the Sabres, who returned from the break 12 points out of a playoff spot but remain determined to make that steep climb. Lindy Ruff outlined a path to 90 points – the current pace for the final playoff spot – on the team’s first day back: earn at least seven points in every five-game segment until April 13, which would put them at 84 with three games remaining.

It's a tall order with little room for error. In essence, the Sabres are treating every game like it’s the playoffs.

“I feel like everybody's just buying in right now,” Dahlin said. “Everybody really wants to make a push here. You see it off the ice, too. Guys are working really hard in the gym and everybody wants to take the next step. So, we’ve just got to continue to build.”

Rasmus Dahlin speaks to the media

It was Dahlin who led the way early, tallying all three of his points in the first period while also taking care of business in his own end with killed plays and quick breakouts. He assumed forward position and cut across the net to score his first goal, a shot from Greenway that banked in off Dahlin’s leg. His second goal saw him evade pressure at the blue line and carry the puck to the top of the right circle, where he released a shot that beat a heavily screened Shesterkin.

“He really did lead the way,” Ruff said. “He played well, he looked calm out there, he made some great plays. Some of his breakout plays were real special.”

The rest of the group followed suit. Rangers players who spoke to the media afterward credited the Sabres for their work ethic and compete in 1-on-1 battles. New York’s two goals came on power plays (although the latter, scored just as a penalty expired, technically counted at 5-on-5). For all intents and purposes, the Sabres outscored the Rangers 7-0 at even strength.

The qualities they showed – hard defending, fast backchecking, creative playmaking – all stemmed from their 4-1-0 stretch heading into the break and were reinforced since they got back on the ice Tuesday.

“How hard we practiced, how well we practiced, that all paid dividends,” Ruff said. “I thought we came out well and played a strong game throughout.”

They’ve started another five-game segment on the right foot, determined to keep it going.

“It speaks volumes to the guys we have in the room,” Greenway said. “But, no, we’re not quitting. Absolutely not. We've still got a lot of hockey left. Anything could happen.”

Here’s more from the win at KeyBank Center.

Jordan Greenway speaks to the media

1. Greenway made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup after missing the last 23 games due to a surgically repaired middle-body injury. The 6-foot-6 winger was a physical presence early and contributed to Buffalo’s first two goals.

On Quinn’s goal to open the scoring, Greenway’s backchecking out of the offensive zone sealed off K’Andre Miller and opened a lane for Quinn to skate in alone down the wing.

Jack Quinn opens the scoring for the Sabres

Greenway’s forechecking led to Buffalo’s second goal. He won possession of a rebound down low and then maintained possession for eight seconds, drifting high toward through the zone as despite Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider tried in vain to knock him off the puck. Upon reaching the blue line, Greenway lofted a shot that deflect in off Dahlin’s leg.

Rasmus Dahlin gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

“He's a huge piece of this locker room, too,” Dahlin said. “It's great having him back and he drives so much of our energy, he's so physical, so loud and he's always talking on the bench. It's really a huge piece back there for us."

Greenway finished the night with a game-high six hits and got engaged early in a post-whistle scrum with Rangers fighter Matt Rempe.

“I think every time I come out here I’m always trying to find a way to get engaged,” Greenway said. “Typically for me it’s playing physical, finishing hits. It’s the easiest way for me to get into the game. I felt as if I wanted to come out, set the tone. That was the game plan for me.

2. The game also saw the returns of Beck Malenstyn and Mattias Samuelsson, both of whom were injured going into the break. Malenstyn was a physical presence on the forecheck and skated 11:50. Samuelsson had three blocked shots in 20:03.

3. The returns of Greenway, Malenstyn and Samuelsson brought the Sabres back to full strength going into the game, though forward Alex Tuch was forced to leave with an injury during the third period after a hit in the corner. He was able to skate off the ice on his own.

Ruff said the early conversations regarding Tuch’s injury were optimistic.

“From my discussion with him really I don’t feel too concerned, but we’ll get more of an update tomorrow and he how he’s doing,” Ruff said.

After the game, Tuch was seen giving a locker room tour to special guest Greg Manzi, a Buffalo Jr. Sabres player who was seriously injured in a game earlier this season.

4. While Dahlin and Jokiharju each played three games at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Thompson’s stint was briefer. The Sabres’ leading goal scorer was left off the United States roster but flew into Boston as an emergency option for the championship game on Thursday. He ultimately did not play as the U.S. was able to dress its regular roster.

Thompson ranks second in the NHL among U.S.-born goal scorers since the start of the 2022-23 season behind Auston Matthews. Though disappointed in being left off the roster, he supported the U.S. team during its 4 Nations run and used the experience as motivation to make future national teams, with another chance coming up at next year’s Olympics.

Playing a Rangers roster that featured four Team USA players, Thompson showed his ability to impact a game on Saturday. His first goal was a show of force, outbattling two defenders in the corner and then maintaining possession as he drove to the net and tucked a backhand shot between Shesterkin’s pads. All the while he was being held by defenseman Adam Fox, who was assessed a delayed penalty on the play.

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 3-0 lead

Thompson’s second goal exemplified his ability to score from distance, beating backup Jonathan Quick with a hard wrister on the rush.

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

Thompson’s 28 goals this season are tied with Boston’s David Pastrnak for seventh in the NHL.

5. Rob Ray continues to bring the same grit to his role between the benches that he did for 14 years as a player. The recently inducted Sabres Hall of Famer took a puck to the head early in the game but didn’t miss a shift. For those counting, this is his second career puck to the head as a broadcaster.

Up next

The Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, which is **Black History Celebration** at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

Injuries and transactions | Tuch exits with injury

Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin, Jokiharju return as Sabres resume play at full strength

Prospects Report | How young talent has helped propel Amerks to 1st place under Michael Leone

Ryan Miller's 'Catwalk for Charity' event returns on April 10

“Be the change” | Black hockey flourishes in Harlem, N.Y.

Practice Report | Luukkonen returns as Sabres look ahead to stretch run

Practice Report | Thompson talks 4 Nations as Sabres return from break

4 Nations ‘a dream come true’ for Rasmus Dahlin

'A unique experience for me' | Jokiharju soaks in 4 Nations Face-Off

Sabres at 4 Nations | How to watch, schedule, and updated results

Sabres to hold Black History Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Sabres' comeback falls short in Nashville

At the Horn | Predators 6 - Sabres 4

Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Thompson returns, expects to play Saturday

Prospects Report | Leinonen thriving with heavier workload