'Continue to build' | Sabres return from break with emphatic 8-goal performance vs. Rangers

For three grueling, up-tempo practices coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Buffalo Sabres focused on pushing the pace. They wanted to hit the ground running to begin the final stretch of the season, which they enter with lofty expectations.

It had to start with Game No. 1 against the New York Rangers.

“We said, ‘Let’s go out here, transition quick, get the puck going, don’t let them set up,’” forward Jordan Greenway said of the Sabres’ pregame mindset.

“Just keep them on their heels all game, especially in the first 10 minutes. Try to run them out of the building.”

The Sabres stormed out of the gate with five first-period goals to chase Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and went on to post their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-2 victory in front of a sellout crowd at KeyBank Center.

Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson – both of whom were coming off of varying experiences at the 4 Nations Face-Off – each had two goals and an assist. Ryan McLeod (2+0) and Jason Zucker (0+3) also had multi-point games while Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju contributed goals.

It was an emphatic statement by the Sabres, who returned from the break 12 points out of a playoff spot but remain determined to make that steep climb. Lindy Ruff outlined a path to 90 points – the current pace for the final playoff spot – on the team’s first day back: earn at least seven points in every five-game segment until April 13, which would put them at 84 with three games remaining.

It's a tall order with little room for error. In essence, the Sabres are treating every game like it’s the playoffs.

“I feel like everybody's just buying in right now,” Dahlin said. “Everybody really wants to make a push here. You see it off the ice, too. Guys are working really hard in the gym and everybody wants to take the next step. So, we’ve just got to continue to build.”