Sabres to hold Black History Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25

The night will spotlight local artists, Black-owned businesses and more.

SMKT-1902_Sabres 24-25 - Black History Celebration_VB2
By Buffalo Sabres
We’re shining a spotlight on Black excellence throughout the sabrehood and beyond with a special Black History Celebration before and during our game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The night will infuse contributions from local artists and Black-owned businesses into giveaways, entertainment, education, and more.

Tickets are available here.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

Partnership with Buffalo Fashion Runway

On Feb. 15, Buffalo Fashion Runway is holding its second-annual “Black Carpet” fashion show, which will include a black-and-red Sabres jersey that has been redesigned by local artists. It will be part of the “Buffalo 10” jersey line, made in tribute to the 10 individuals who lost their lives in the East Side mass shooting on May 14, 2022.

Those jerseys will be on display in the main concourse before and during the game with representatives from Buffalo Fashion Runway on hand to talk about the project. Be sure to be in your seats during the second intermission for a video presentation on the partnership and the jersey’s design process.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation has also made a donation to Buffalo Fashion Runway to facilitate one of their unique youth programs, working with South Park High School to provide students with opportunities to explore fashion, creativity, and entrepreneurship—empowering the next generation of designers and innovators.

Entertainment

Enjoy jazz music as you walk into the arena courtesy of the Dale Toliver Quartet. The group is affiliated with the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, which was founded in 1917 after Black musicians were excluded from the all-white musicians union in Buffalo. It exists today to preserve the history of African American music.

In-game music will be provided by Diyené, a funk-soul-pop fusion band from Buffalo.

Educational Resources and Exhibits

The following groups and individuals will be set up in the concourse:

  • The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, which celebrates the historic neighborhood located just north of KeyBank Center and “endeavors to integrate the African American cultural significance and impact on Buffalo’s history through public engagement, community education that will invigorate, inspire, and enliven cultural appreciation, preservation and community development.”
  • The National Pan-Hellenic Council, featuring local representatives from national organization that represents the "Divine 9" historically Black national fraternities and sororities. The organization will have information regarding its charitable mission and service opportunities.
  • Sports Card Presentation with Dr. Dean Barnes, a former Canadian college hockey player and longtime educational leader from Burlington, Ontario whose collection of hockey cards featuring Black and biracial players from the NHL's history has been featured within the NHL’s United by Hockey mobile history museum. Dr. Barnes, who also hosts the "My Hockey Hero" podcast will be on hand to discuss his collection, which will be located on the 200 Level.

Spotlighting Black businesses

Delaware North is curating a menu of special concession items in partnership with local Black-owned and operated restaurants.

Giveaways throughout the game will also feature items from local Black-owned businesses.

Tony McKegney Autograph Session

Former Sabres forward Tony McKegney will sign autographs in the Blue Zone on the 100 Level during the first intermission. McKegney played for the Sabres from 1978 to 1983, eclipsing the 30-goal mark twice during that span, and became the first Black NHL player to score 40 goals in a season as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 1987-88.

