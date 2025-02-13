Sabres to hold Black History Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Partnership with Buffalo Fashion Runway
On Feb. 15, Buffalo Fashion Runway is holding its second-annual “Black Carpet” fashion show, which will include a black-and-red Sabres jersey that has been redesigned by local artists. It will be part of the “Buffalo 10” jersey line, made in tribute to the 10 individuals who lost their lives in the East Side mass shooting on May 14, 2022.
Those jerseys will be on display in the main concourse before and during the game with representatives from Buffalo Fashion Runway on hand to talk about the project. Be sure to be in your seats during the second intermission for a video presentation on the partnership and the jersey’s design process.
The Buffalo Sabres Foundation has also made a donation to Buffalo Fashion Runway to facilitate one of their unique youth programs, working with South Park High School to provide students with opportunities to explore fashion, creativity, and entrepreneurship—empowering the next generation of designers and innovators.