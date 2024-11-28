Sabres match season high with 39 shots but drop 1-0 contest to Wild

Tage Thompson emphasized the importance of staying the course following the Buffalo Sabres’ 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, a game that in many ways mirrored their performances in three consecutive victories in California last week.

The Sabres were either tied or trailing entering the third periods of those road wins on the West Coast. They had to play patient, defensively sound hockey before they eventually pulled through late.

The recipe was similar on Wednesday. The Sabres fell behind 6:55 into the contest when Kirill Kaprizov scored on an odd-man rush but responded with a season-high 87 shot attempts and 39 shots on goal. They simply never solved Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who continued a strong campaign with his second shutout of the season.

“Honestly, I think we played a really good game tonight,” said Thompson, who returned after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. “I don’t think we can let that discourage us. Obviously, it stings when you lose, especially one like that where you feel like you outplayed them most of the night. Sometimes you run into a hot goalie and not much you can do. You just got to find ways to get one.”

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff echoed Thompson’s assessment of the game. The Sabres managed to play defensively sound hockey for the fourth straight game while also cleaning up areas Ruff had emphasized in the days since the team returned home from California, namely net-front presence and penalty discipline. They were not penalized for the first time this season and their focus on the opposing net contributed to 11 high-danger scoring chances, tied as the sixth-highest among allowed by the Wild this season.

Minnesota entered the game with an average of 2.48 goals allowed per game, the second-best mark in the NHL.

“Well, we did a lot of good stuff inside the game,” Ruff said. “We had one big mistake in the first period but I thought the first period might have been one of the best first periods we’ve played against a real tough team. A lot of real good looks on the power play to score. We bumped into a goalie that’s really seeing it. You look at some of the point-blank opportunities, and he was just getting a piece of a few.”