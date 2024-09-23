Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Storylines

1. Preseason debuts

Four skaters who weren’t on Saturday’s roster will be in the lineup Monday – three of whom will be playing for the first time in a Sabres uniform.

The line of Jordan Greenway, Ryan McLeod, and Jordan Zucker will join the lineup after sitting out on Saturday (they participated in an intrasquad scrimmage that morning). Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert will enter in place of Jacob Bryson on defense.

McLeod (via trade), Zucker and Gilbert (both via free agency) joined the Sabres this past summer.

2. In the crease

After Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played the full game against the Penguins on Saturday, Devon Levi could get his turn in goal against the Blue Jackets.

Levi finished his rookie season in 2023-24 with Rochester, posting a .927 save percentage in 26 games – the best mark among qualified AHL goaltenders. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff was asked last week whether it would best benefit Levi to continue to play a heavy workload in Rochester or work as part of a tandem with Luukkonen this season.

“I think the answer will become what happens during the play, how they play, how UPL is still playing, how Devon plays when he steps in,” Ruff said. “I think that will dictate how many games (they play). I really feel, for the most part, we’ve become a two-goaltender league. For Devon’s development, obviously, he needs to play. So, I think we’ll have to weigh that as the season unfolds.”

3. Scouting the Blue Jackets

The Columbus roster will feature a mix of NHL players and prospects, headlined by forward Adam Fantilli. The 19-year-old was the third-overall pick in 2023 and scored 27 points (12+15) in 49 games as a rookie last season.

Other notable names on the Blue Jackets roster include forward Cole Sillinger and defenseman David Jiricek.