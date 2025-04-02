At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 2

Alex Tuch extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and the Buffalo Sabres won 5-2 over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Buffalo has won five of its last six games and scored 24 goals in its last four games, fueled by several individual hot streaks that continued against the Senators.

Tuch, who buried a rebound to open the scoring in the first period, has six goals in the last six contests and 32 this season. He added an assist on Ryan McLeod’s empty-net goal, giving him consecutive multi-point performances.

McLeod finished with a goal and an assist, upping his career-best season point total to 49 (19+30) including 11 in the last six games. Peyton Krebs scored for the second straight game and Jack Quinn tallied an assist, both extending their point streaks to five games.

Rasmus Dahlin also had a goal and an assist. Tage Thompson scored his 39th goal of the season, giving him sole possession of second place in the NHL.

James Reimer won his fifth straight start in goal with 33 saves, anchoring a 4-for-4 night for the Buffalo penalty kill. Mattias Samuelsson led all Sabres with 4:56 of shorthanded ice time and also had two assists and a plus-4 rating.

Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson scored goals for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Buffalo completed a four-game sweep of its season series with Ottawa.