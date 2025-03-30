At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Capitals 5

Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres survived a late push by the Washington Capitals to win 8-5 at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Tuch has now scored goals in three straight games and has 31 this season, the second-highest total of his career. He has 21 points (15+6) in 22 games since the start of February.

Buffalo’s eight goals matched its season-high, previously reached Feb. 22 against the New York Rangers. Washington, which sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with 103 points, had not allowed more than five goals in a game this season.

Tage Thompson scored a pair of power-play goals, moving into a tie with Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point for third in the NHL with 38 goals this season. Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists for his second consecutive three-point performance.

Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty, and Peyton Krebs also added goals. Lafferty returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a groin injury.

Rasmus Dahlin returned after missing Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia with an illness and played his 500th NHL game, becoming the third-youngest defenseman in NHL history to hit the milestone. He led the Sabres in ice time at 22:18.

James Reimer won his fourth consecutive start in goal with 24 saves.

The Capitals trailed 6-3 in the third period but applied pressure with late goals from Alex Ovechkin and Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Sabres responded with Tuch’s second goal of the night and an empty-net goal from Krebs.

Ovechkin finished the night with three-points, including his 890th career goal to move within four of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Jakob Chychrun scored twice for the Capitals while Aliaksei Protas also added a goal. Logan Thompson made 15 saves.

The Sabres, who were coming off a loss in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, have won four of their last five games. The stretch started with a win over Winnipeg, the only team ahead of Washington in the NHL standings.