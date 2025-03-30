Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Quinn’s heating up

Jack Quinn has reignited his offensive game with five points (3+2) during a three-game scoring streak – including two goals and an assist in Philadelphia, where he gave the Sabres a second-period lead before the Flyers stormed back in a hurry.

A recent shuffling of the lineup has Quinn skating with McLeod and JJ Peterka; all three boast plenty of speed, and McLeod’s defensive responsibility allows the wingers to play freely in the offensive zone.

The change of (lineup) scenery and positive results have positioned Quinn – literally and mentally – for a strong finish to the season.

“I think the confidence is what’s been missing at times for me this year, and you can kind of see it coming now,” Quinn said. “And it’s translating into some production. And like I said, I think the chemistry with Clouder and JJ has helped that a lot. Just (need to) keep building on it.”

2. Scouting the Capitals

Ovechkin has been the talk of the town for two decades, but especially lately as he’s surged toward Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. Ovechkin needs six more goals to pass Gretzky; while that’s unlikely to happen Sunday afternoon, he’s still scored 36 this season and remains the Capitals’ most lethal scorer.

“I’ve said this, he’s one incredible athlete with one incredible shot, and the shot really hasn’t gone down that much over all these years,” Ruff said. “And I think that’s due to how strong that man is.

"So, I’m actually glad he’s not within reach – or shouldn’t be within reach – but you know he’s going to get one or two chances in the game. And he’s already proven this year, he doesn’t miss the mark that often. So, we know that we’ve got to do a good job when we’re out there against him, and we’re going to just treat it like normal and make sure that we cross our T’s, dot our I’s, and limit the opportunities.”

The Capitals sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference thanks to career years from several players. Dylan Strome (68 pts), Aliaksei Protas (64), Tom Wilson (59) and Connor McMichael (54) have already set career highs in points, while recently extended defenseman Jakob Chychrun ranks third among NHL defensemen with 18 goals.

Washington has also extended goalies Logan Thompson (.917 save percentage) and Charlie Lindgren (.897), who’ve helped the team allow just 2.57 goals per game this season.

Buffalo and Washington have split their matchups so far this season; the Sabres lost 4-2 on Dec. 14 at Capital One Arena and won 4-3 in a Jan. 6 shootout at KeyBank Center.