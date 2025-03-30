Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres visit Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals for a Sunday showdown.

March 30
By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres continue their three-game road trip Sunday afternoon against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Buffalo is wrapping up a back-to-back set after losing 7-4 on Saturday in Philadelphia. That defeat, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said, was the product of “a lack of discipline” and a “lack of attention to detail when it comes to managing the puck.”

“[Wash] it off,” Ryan McLeod said postgame. “It’s a completely new day tomorrow and we should look at that. [The Capitals] have a really good team. … It’s going to be a tough one, so we have to get some rest and be ready to go.”

Indeed, the Sabres must clean up their puck management if they’re to compete with what’s been a dominant Washington team all season. Alex Ovechkin’s 36-goal resurgence has highlighted excellent production across a Capitals team leading the NHL with 3.61 goals scored per game.

Here’s what you need to know before the 3 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

Rasmus Dahlin missed Saturday’s loss due to illness and is doubtful to play Sunday, Ruff said postgame.

James Reimer figures to start in net after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played Saturday.

Check back during Ruff’s 1:45 p.m. media availability for potential updates on Dahlin and Sam Lafferty, who’s missed four games with a groin injury

Storylines

1. Quinn’s heating up

Jack Quinn has reignited his offensive game with five points (3+2) during a three-game scoring streak – including two goals and an assist in Philadelphia, where he gave the Sabres a second-period lead before the Flyers stormed back in a hurry.

A recent shuffling of the lineup has Quinn skating with McLeod and JJ Peterka; all three boast plenty of speed, and McLeod’s defensive responsibility allows the wingers to play freely in the offensive zone.

The change of (lineup) scenery and positive results have positioned Quinn – literally and mentally – for a strong finish to the season.

“I think the confidence is what’s been missing at times for me this year, and you can kind of see it coming now,” Quinn said. “And it’s translating into some production. And like I said, I think the chemistry with Clouder and JJ has helped that a lot. Just (need to) keep building on it.”

2. Scouting the Capitals

Ovechkin has been the talk of the town for two decades, but especially lately as he’s surged toward Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. Ovechkin needs six more goals to pass Gretzky; while that’s unlikely to happen Sunday afternoon, he’s still scored 36 this season and remains the Capitals’ most lethal scorer.

“I’ve said this, he’s one incredible athlete with one incredible shot, and the shot really hasn’t gone down that much over all these years,” Ruff said. “And I think that’s due to how strong that man is.

"So, I’m actually glad he’s not within reach – or shouldn’t be within reach – but you know he’s going to get one or two chances in the game. And he’s already proven this year, he doesn’t miss the mark that often. So, we know that we’ve got to do a good job when we’re out there against him, and we’re going to just treat it like normal and make sure that we cross our T’s, dot our I’s, and limit the opportunities.”

The Capitals sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference thanks to career years from several players. Dylan Strome (68 pts), Aliaksei Protas (64), Tom Wilson (59) and Connor McMichael (54) have already set career highs in points, while recently extended defenseman Jakob Chychrun ranks third among NHL defensemen with 18 goals.

Washington has also extended goalies Logan Thompson (.917 save percentage) and Charlie Lindgren (.897), who’ve helped the team allow just 2.57 goals per game this season.

Buffalo and Washington have split their matchups so far this season; the Sabres lost 4-2 on Dec. 14 at Capital One Arena and won 4-3 in a Jan. 6 shootout at KeyBank Center.

Game notes

  • Tage Thompson has 17 points (8+9) in 22 career games against Washington, including six (2+4) during an active four-game point streak versus the Capitals.
  • Alex Tuch has 12 points (7+5) in 11 career games against Washington.
  • Peterka has 16 points (8+8) in 15 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

